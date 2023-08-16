Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the Vietnamese national women's football team for their first-ever participation in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, during a reception for the team in Hanoi on August 15.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents flowers to the national women's football team. (Photo: VNA)

Head coach Mai Duc Chung and captain Huynh Nhu of the team thanked leaders of the Party, State and the Prime Minister for offering support to the team. They also expressed gratitude to millions of fans at home and abroad for their warm sentiments for the team.



- Q&A activity is a highly effective form of parliamentary supervision, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the closing of the Q&A session at the 25th meeting of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.

At the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

In his closing speech, Hue said the questions raised at the one-day session are well-prepared and meet the expectation of voters.



- Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-11) in Russia on August 15.

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang speaks at the plenary session on security in Asia-Pacific of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-11) in Russia on August 15.

Addressing a plenary session on security in Asia-Pacific, Minister Giang underlined the region's importance, which attracts the interest and presence of many countries outside the region, particularly world powers. This interest opens up opportunities for cooperation and development but at the same time results in geo-political competition and intertwined and friction of strategic interests.



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 15 received Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of China’s Yunnan province Wang Ning on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s trip to Yunnan to attend the opening ceremony of the 7th China-South Asia Expo and the 27th Kunming Import and Export Fair.

Having highlighted new development steps in cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan over the past time, Quang affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy in strengthening friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with China.



- There remains ample space for Vietnam and Israel to enhance their economic and trade cooperation, towards building a business ecosystem for their business communities in the time ahead, heard a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.



The Vietnam-Israel business and trade forum was jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)'s chapter in HCM City and the Embassy of Israel in Vietnam.



- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines was honoured in two categories of Vietnam's most valuable airline brand and business with the best brand strength growth at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 15 to announce Vietnam's top 100 most valuable brands in 2023.



According to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consulting company, Vietnam Airlines has been in the top of the most valuable brands for many years in a row.



- Vietnamese automaker VinFast Auto Ltd and Black Spade Acquisition Co announced on August 14 the completion of their previously announced “Business Combination”.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

The listed company following the Business Combination is VinFast Auto Ltd., and its shares and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "VFS" and "VFSWW," respectively, on August 15, 2023.



- The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has officially concluded its investigation and decided not to impose anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate products originating from Lithuania and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has announced.



In this case, Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters cooperated fully with and provided the required data and information for the ADC, significantly contributing to the positive outcome of the case.