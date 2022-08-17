Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 16 extended his congratulations to the new President of the Senate of Australia, Susan Lines. The same day, Hue also sent a message of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick.



The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed the draft Law on Civil Defence in Hanoi on August 16. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, presented a Government proposal saying the bill is set to create a framework for the prevention and response to disasters and incidents, while protecting people's assets and health.



Vietnam targets becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed nation by 2045, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.



He made the statement in Hanoi on August 16 at a seminar consulting the World Bank (WB)'s experts about a report on the National Master Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



The Party Central Committee's Secretariat decided to remove Vo Ngoc Thanh from the post of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai province for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures during its meeting in Hanoi on August 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



Thanh was also dismissed from the position of Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People's Committee of the Central Highlands province for the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 terms.



Domestic and foreign firms have so far registered more than 260 stalls at the upcoming 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), the municipal Department of Tourism said at a press conference on August 16.



The expo, themed "Growing Forward Together", is scheduled for September 8-10 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.



The Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Office in Vietnam, held a workshop focusing on Vietnamese labourers and experts working abroad on August 16 in Hanoi.



Speaking at the event, MoLISA Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan said that the number of Vietnamese workers abroad has steadily increased, surpassing 100,000 people per year since 2014. In the 2013-2021 period, nearly 1 million people were sent to work abroad. They have contributed significantly to the country's foreign currency reserves.

Song Foundation, a Vietnamese non-profit supporting sustainable living communities, on August 16 held a workshop seeking the way to create shared value for climate change adaptation, with climate change experts and business representatives taking part. Dr Nguyen Ngoc Huy, a climate change expert, said Vietnam is among six countries globally hardest hit by climate change.



A week introducing and popularising One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, fruits and farm produce was launched in Hanoi on August 16. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said via the event, she hopes more firms and cooperatives will have new customers and agents in Hanoi, contributing to stimulating demand and economic growth of the city.