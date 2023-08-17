Politics Embassy celebrates 76th Indian Independence Day in Hanoi The Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Indian Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2023) in Hanoi on August 16.

Politics Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is also head of the Israel subcommittee of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee, in Hanoi on August 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.