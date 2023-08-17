☀️ Morning digest August 17
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control held the 24th session under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on August 16.
The event reviewed the committee’s performance in the first half of 2023 and the fight against corruption and negative phenomena since the start of the Party’s 13th tenure, and identified focal tasks for the remaining months and beyond. Read full story
- Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is also head of the Israel subcommittee of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee, in Hanoi on August 16.
He said that Vietnam consistently implements the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; be a good friend, a reliable partner of countries all over the world, and an active and responsible member of the international community, for the goal of preserving an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world. Read full story
Some textbooks of the new general education programme (Photo: VietnamPlus)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed off a dispatch on August 16, requesting actions be taken to guarantee textbooks and teachers for the coming 2023 - 2024 academic year.
The 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 29-NQ/TW, dated November 4, 2013 covers comprehensive reform of education and training to meet the demand of industrialisation and modernisation in the socialist-oriented market economy and international integration. Along with this, the National Assembly’s Resolution No 88/2014/QH13, dated November 28, 2014, and Resolution No 51/2017/QH14, dated November 21, 2017, on the same topic suggests the education sector stakeholders must actively prepare resources, with special attention to textbook and teacher-related issues. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony of the 7th China – South Asia Expo (CAS Expo) and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, on August 16.
In his remarks at the event, Deputy PM Quang spoke highly of the role of the two fairs in supporting the Southeast and South Asian business communities to seek investment cooperation opportunities, strengthen trade exchange, promote production and business and gradually revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- The Department of Science and Technology of the Central Highlands Kon Tum province has granted its very first geographical indication certificates for Ngoc Linh ginseng products of two local companies.
Accordingly, the Ngoc Linh Kontum Ginseng Joint Stocks Company has been granted the "Ngoc Linh" certificate for 10,000 ginseng roots aged over 10 years in Mang Ri commune, Tu Mo Rong district. Read full story
- The Vietnam - Israel Inter-Governmental Committee on cooperation in economy, science - technology and other fields convened the third meeting in Hanoi on August 16.
The event took place under the chair of the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat. Read full story
- The Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Indian Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2023) in Hanoi on August 16.
Offering congratulations to the Indian Government and people on the anniversary, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said India has made miraculous development strides to become the world's fifth largest economy and one of the powerful countries in terms of military, science - technique, information technology, biology, and medicine. It is also increasingly affirming its major role in the international arena. Read full story
- An exchange was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16, gathering representatives of Lao and Cambodian families whose children are adopted by Vietnamese families, and representatives of those Vietnamese families.
In her remarks, President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen emphasised that the traditional friendship among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia has been nurtured by generations of the three countries’ leaders and people and become solid stepping stones for them to stand side by side with one another to promote national development in each country and their special neighbourliness and friendship. Read full story
It obtained the certificate for completing the provision of EPD environmental product declaration documents on the international EPD system./. Read full story