☀️ Morning digest August 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong on August 17 met with Vietnamese and foreign professors, scientists and experts, who are in Hanoi to attend the ongoing Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress 2023 (VIDEC 2023).
At the meeting, the President affirmed scientific research, technology development, and innovation activities in the medical field in general and odonto-stomatology in particular have contributed to making Vietnam’s medicine approach to the world’s level, bringing economic efficiency and profound social meaning in various areas.Read full text
- The Pasaxon newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party has run an article with congratulations to Vietnam on the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945).
At the beginning of the article, the author stressed that the lesson of struggling for national liberation by internal strength in Vietnam nearly one century ago has maintained its values, which will never change.Read full text
– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission met in Hanoi on August 16-17, during which they decided to propose the Politburo impose disciplinary measures on some individuals.
The commission looked into the case of Le Duc Tho, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.Read full text
– The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Pham Thu Hang, on August 17 said that being an active and responsible member of the international community and consistently implementing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification of external relations, Vietnam is ready to participate in and actively contribute to global and regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.
Like many countries around the world, Vietnam pays attention to the progress of discussions on expanding membership of the BRICS Group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.Read full text
– International experts shared experience in public debt management and gave recommendations to Vietnam at a consultation workshop in Hanoi on August 17.
Such recommendations are expected to help the Ministry of Finance complete its mid-term review of the five-year plan for public debt borrowing and repayment for the 2021-2025 period.Read full text
– Two dangerous US suspects with INTERPOL's red notice have been arrested in Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak as a result of cooperation between Vietnamese and US law enforcement forces.
According to the US Consulate General in HCM City, the arrestees are Polie Phan, who was sought after for allegations related to a double murder case in Houston in January this year, and his accomplice Jaiden Nguyen. Phan was captured in HCM City while Nguyen was arrested in Dak Lak’s Buon Ma Thuot city.Read full text
– A delegation from Hanoi led by Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Council, paid a visit to Washington D.C. to seek stronger partnership with the capital city in the US.
The delegation had working sessions with Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia, and Ben de Guzman, Director of the Mayor's Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs in Washington D.C., and various agencies in the city.Read full text/.