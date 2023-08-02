Politics Vietnam, Indonesia vow to strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien had a bilateral meeting with Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, in Jakarta on August 1.

Politics Vietnam, Philippines hold first political consultation The first political consultation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and the Philippines took place in Hanoi on August 1.

Politics Greetings sent to Singapore on anniversaries of relations President Vo Van Thuong has extended greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob on the occasions of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties (August 1,197-2023) and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Hanoi ceremony marks 50 years of Vietnam - Singapore diplomatic ties A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 1 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Singapore diplomatic relationship (August 1, 1973 - 2023) and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.