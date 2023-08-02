☀️ Morning digest August 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received a delegation of officials and businesses from the US state of California led by Mayor of Oakland city Sheng Thao in Hanoi on August 1.
The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always views the US as one of the leading partners and wishes to continue promoting bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the Asia-Pacific region.Read full text
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently approved a national strategy on attracting and retaining talents by 2030 with a vision until 2050.
The overall objective of the strategy is to efficiently build and implement breakthrough policies and solutions to attract and retain talents, both at home and abroad, especially in spearhead sectors like science-technology, education-training, culture, social sciences, healthcare, information-communications, and digital transformation.Read full text
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed Vietnam’s efforts to speed up the projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) of Japan while receiving Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi in Hanoi on August 1.
The host official appreciated the Japanese Government and people’s effective support for socio-economic development and poverty reduction in Vietnam via ODA over the last more than 30 years, including a loan of over 60 million JPY (418,900 USD) signed in early July 2023.Read full text
– A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 1 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Singapore diplomatic relationship (August 1, 1973 - 2023) and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.
The event was organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association, and the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam.Read full text
– The disbursed capital sourced from the state budget topped 291 trillion VND (12.3 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, equivalent to 41.3% of the yearly target and rising 22.1% from a year earlier, showing an observable improvement in public investment disbursement, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The sum consists of about 54.1 trillion VND under the central management, or 40.6% of the target for this type of funding and up 29.4% year on year, and 236.9 trillion VND under the local management, 41.5% of the target and up 20.5%.Read full text
– The central province of Quang Ngai is doubling efforts to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip to Vietnam by a European Commission (EC) delegation this October.
Sen. Lt. Col. Nguyen Ngoc Thanh, Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Quang Ngai Border Guard Command, said the force has coordinated with the province’s sub-department of fisheries to frequently inspect and examine activities of all fishing vessels operating off Quang Ngai’s coast.Read full text
– Rice export curbs by some countries like India, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offer opportunities to both Vietnamese exporters and farmers, heard a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Hanoi on August 1.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the ministry proposed the Prime Minister issue a directive on enhancing rice exports in the present context, which should identify tasks of ministries, agencies, localities and businesses.Read full text/.