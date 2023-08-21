☀️ Morning digest August 21
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam and Belgium have seen their relationship growing continuously across all areas over the past 50 years since they set up diplomatic relations on March 22, 1973, only two months after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.
Belgium has made positive contributions to the success of Vietnam through development cooperation programmes. The two sides have also coordinated closely at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations and the framework of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and ASEAN-EU partnership. Read full story
- A programme to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Canada diplomatic ties (1973-2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Canadian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20.
This is part of activities intended to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ people. Read full story
- Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22, stressing that the trip affirms high political trust between the two countries and contributes to promoting multifaceted partnership.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the thresholds of the visit, the diplomat said this is the first time Tokayev has visited Vietnam in his new position, and also the first visit of a Kazakh President to Vietnam in the past 12 years. Read full story
- Vietnam attended the consultations between ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the EU, Canada, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Hong Kong (China) that took place in Semarang, Indonesia on August 20 within the framework of the ongoing 55th AEM Meeting.
The events aimed to discuss the regional and international economic situation recently, and share information and cooperation orientations between ASEAN and the partners in the time to come. Read full story
- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session on August 19 with Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) that is taking place in Semarang, Indonesia. Read full story
- The US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) has been implemented in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen, featuring activities like school construction, medical training workshops, free surgeries for local residents, and musical exchanges, among others.
The programme is in some ways a microcosm of the broader cooperation that the US enjoys with Vietnam in many different areas, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency following the successful programme. Read full story
- Various new products and services have been provided by museums and relic sites in Hanoi with an aim to lure more visitors, especially youngsters, and promote their values at the same time.
Recently, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam relic site has entertained young visitors with an exciting journey of “finding mascots on ancient architecture”, which is designed in the form of games on an iPad. Read full story./.