☀️ Morning digest August 23
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose in Hanoi on August 22, during which he affirmed that the State and people of Vietnam always treasure relations with Belgium and are keen on lifting up bilateral ties to a new height.
Highlighting the significance of the Vietnam visit by Belgian Senate President, President Thuong said he believes the trip will open up a new chapter in cooperation between the parliaments of Vietnam and Belgium, and help further promote the growth of relations between the two countries in the time to come.Read full text
- The same day, the President received visiting Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos Viengthong Siphandon in Hanoi.
Siphandon highlighted the close cooperation between the supreme courts of Laos and Vietnam and informed her host about the outcomes of her talks with Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh earlier the same day.Read full text
-Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 22 held talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Binh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach importance to and give the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, considering it an invaluable asset with strategic importance to the revolutionary cause of each country.Read full text
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on August 22.
Welcoming Wong on her second visit to Vietnam as the Foreign Minister of Australia, PM Chinh noted with satisfaction the vigorous growth of the countries’ relations, especially their increasingly enhanced political trust and the flourishing ties in economy - trade, education, culture, labour, people-to-people exchanges, and locality-to-locality links.Read full text
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his visiting Australian counterpart Penny Wong on August 22 co-chaired the fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi.
The two ministers focused discussions on the implementation of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, and cooperation contents between their ministries.Read full text
-The partnership between Vietnam and Australia is grounded on friendship and strategic trust, visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong affirmed on August 22.
The minister told the press in Hanoi that the two countries want to maintain their practical cooperation and are working together to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategy partnership.Read full text
-“Taste of Australia”, a festival introducing the country’s cuisine, was held by the Australian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on late August 22.
The event was among activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the official visit to Vietnam by Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.Read full text
- A delegation of Japan’s Komeito party led by Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo is paying a working visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 23, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and head of the Vietnam - Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, received the delegation in Hanoi on August 22.Read full text
-Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil in Hanoi on August 22 to discuss cooperation possibilities in climate change response and related issues.
Minister Khanh noted that Canadian partners have joined the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in developing fruitful relations in environmental and climate change issues, especially industrial pollution and environmental governance.Read full text
-Vietnam attended consultations between ASEAN economic ministers and their counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan, on August 22 in the framework of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM) in Indonesia.
The Vietnamese delegation, comprising officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance, also participated in a consultation of ASEAN Economic Ministers with ASEAN+3 partners (China, Japan and the RoK) the same day.Read full text/.
