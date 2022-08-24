☀️ Morning digest August 24
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his wish that during his tenure, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil will make active contributions to Vietnam – Canada comprehensive partnership, especially in the context of the fifth anniversary of their bilateral comprehensive partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
During a reception in Hanoi on August 23, PM Chinh expressed his delight at the effective and practical development of bilateral ties, with two-way trade hitting 3.57 billion USD in the first half of this year, up 25.5% annually. Vietnam’s exports to Canada surged 32% to over 3.25 billion USD in the period.Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 23 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Youth Division of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan led by Suzuki Norikaru, member of the House of Representatives and Sato Kei, member of the House of Councillors and Acting Head of the Youth Division.
NA Chairman Hue congratulated the LDP on its resounding victory in the election of the House of Councillors in July this year, expressing his belief that under the leadership of LDP President and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Japan will make new, greater achievements.Read full story
- Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, paid a courtesy call on Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairwoman of the CPP Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission Men Sam An on August 23 as part of his ongoing official visit to Cambodia.
During the meeting, the Vietnamese official spoke highly of Cambodia's achievements in domestic and foreign affairs, expressing belief that under the Cambodian King's wise reign, the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the CPP, and the government’s administration, Cambodia will continue to gain greater achievements and successfully hold the NA election in 2023. Read full story
– The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has sent a message of condolences to the French Communist Party over the death of its veteran member Raymonde Dien. The commission also extended sympathy to the family of Raymonde Dien, who is a symbol of the fight against the war by the French colonialists in Vietnam. She passed away on August 19 at the age of 93. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura co-chaired the 5th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Committee on Cooperation in Industry, Trade and Energy in Tokyo on August 23.
At the meeting, the two sides agreed on measures to strengthen regional and global supply chains, improve industrial competitiveness, promote cooperation in energy transformation towards carbon neutrality, and accelerate the progress of a number of important energy projects.Read full story
– Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai has affirmed that Vietnam always highly values Japan’s effective cooperation and support in national development over the past years.
Mai made the affirmation during a reception in Hanoi on August 23 for a delegation of young parliamentarians from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)’s Youth Division led by member of the House of Representatives Suzuki Norikazu and member of the House of Councillors Sato Kei, who is also Acting Director of the division. Read full story
- A programme to promote investment and trade connectivity between Vietnamese enterprises and Singaporean partners was held by the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City ((ITPC), in the southern hub on August 23.
HCM City is calling for investment in many projects in transport infrastructure, urban embellishment, environmental treatment, flood prevention, agriculture, industry, commerce and services.Read full story/.
