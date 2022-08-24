Politics Condolences extended to French Communist Party over death of Raymonde Dien The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has sent a message of condolences to the French Communist Party over the death of its veteran member Raymonde Dien. ​

Politics Official wishes for further exchanges with Japanese parliamentarians Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai has affirmed that Vietnam always highly values Japan’s effective cooperation and support in national development over the past years.

Politics Top legislator welcomes young Japanese parliamentarians National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 23 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Youth Division of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan led by Suzuki Norikaru, member of the House of Representatives and Sato Kei, member of the House of Councillors and Acting Head of the Youth Division.