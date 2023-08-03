☀️ Morning digest August 3
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 2 presided over a working session to collect feedback on the draft revised Land Law.
According to a report presented at the session, there remained 12 major issues in the draft law facing different opinions. Read full story
- Vietnam always treasures and wishes to step up the strategic partnership with the Philippines, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo during a reception in Hanoi on August 2. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo co-chaired the 10th meeting of the countries’ Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Hanoi on August 2.
Manalo, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, affirmed that the Philippines always values consolidating and developing the friendly and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam, its sole strategic partner in ASEAN. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has thanked HSBC Holdings Plc and HSBC Vietnam for their assistance and contributions to the development of the banking - financial industry in particular and the economy of Vietnam in general.
Receiving Group Chairman of the UK-based HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker in Hanoi on August 2, PM Chinh believed that the presence of British banks in Vietnam such as HSBC and Standard Chartered will make positive contributions to fostering friendship and effective cooperation between the two countries. Read full story
- A ceremony was held in Hanoi’s Yen Vien station on August 2 to welcome the first freight train on Shijiazhuang (China) – Yen Vien (Vietnam) railway route.
The first international multimodal freight train from Shijiazhuang to Yen Vien ran on a distance of about 2,700 km with a time of 4-5 days. It consists of 23 carriages and carries nearly 800 tonnes of goods, including metal equipment, chemicals, and fertilisers. Read full story
- The 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.
It will feature 800 booths by 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories. A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, medicinal food, functional food, seafood, as well as machinery and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation. Read full story
- Enterprises in the woodworking industry have begun to receive orders again to serve the furniture shopping season in the year-end months on the world market, heard a recent forum.
The volatility and unpredictability in global markets may have caused challenges for many industries, including woodworking, but offered opportunities to agile businesses, experts said at the forum. Read full story
- Vietnam will export 2 million doses of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF) to the Philippines and Indonesia between August and October this year, according to Nguyen Van Long, Director of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
The Vietnamese ASF vaccine producers are collaborating with local authorities to deploy vaccination campaigns for pig herds, he said, adding that households, farms, and businesses have been using the ASF vaccines for their pigs. Read full story
- The Ministry of Transport has just submitted its proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on incentives for electrical vehicle (EV) producers and users.
According to the ministry, Vietnam’s policies to encourage the use of EVs now only focus on battery EVs (BEVs) with incentives relating to special consumption tax and registration fees. Read full story
- The Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 to review a project on developing a vocational training model for people with disabilities caused by AO/Dioxin.
VAVA Chairman Nguyen Van Rinh said the clean vegetable growing project in Cam village in HCM City's outlying district of Hoc Mon, which was adapted from Japan's advanced agriculture, has been successful in Vietnam. Read full story
- The Vietnam Festival “Hello Saitama” will take place in the Japanese prefecture of Saitama from September 1-3, re-enacting the atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival and bring it to the Japanese people and the Vietnamese community living there.
The festival will be sponsored by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it is one of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year, heard a press conference held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on August 2. Read full story
- The Southeast Asian Women's Volleyball Tournament will take place in the northern province of Vinh Phuc from August 4-6, with teams from Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam taking part, reported the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The tournament will consist of six matches, with each team playing three matches. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, and the rankings will be determined based on the points earned. Read full story./.