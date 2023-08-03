Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Armenia: NA official Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha said while receiving Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on August 2.

Politics Top legislator chairs working session on draft revised land law National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 2 presided over a working session to collect feedback on the draft revised Land Law.

Politics Vietnam, Philippines hold 10th meeting of joint commission on bilateral cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo co-chaired the 10th meeting of the countries’ joint commission on bilateral cooperation in Hanoi on August 2.

Politics Minister of Public Security receives outgoing Italian ambassador Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.