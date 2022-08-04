Politics Most countries recognise Vietnam’s new passport: official The new version of Vietnam’s passport has complied with regulations and been recognised by most countries in the world, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Lt. Gen. To An Xo said on August 3.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation busy in RoK Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Van Thuong and the Party high-ranking delegation had a number of meetings with the Republic of Korea (RoK) officials on August 2-3 before concluding their visit to the RoK.

Politics Condolences to Philippines over earthquake losses President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 sent a message of condolences to President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the losses of human lives and property caused by a strong earthquake in Abra province last month.

Politics Permanent Deputy PM welcomes Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to locality-to-locality cooperation while receiving Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita in Hanoi on August 3.