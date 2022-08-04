☀️ Morning digest August 4
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 3 urged stronger determination, efforts and actions to disburse public investment as part of the Government’s main priorities.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the Government's meeting in Hanoi on August 3. (Photo: VNA)At the Government’s monthly meeting held in Hanoi, the Ministry of Finance reported that nearly 186.85 trillion VND (7.98 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the state budget had been disbursed as of July 31, equivalent to 34.47% of this year’s target, down slightly from the same period last year. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to locality-to-locality cooperation while receiving Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita in Hanoi on August 3. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had meetings with officials from New Zealand, Canada and the UK on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) in Phnom Penh on August 3. Read full story
- Airlines of Vietnam will adjust their flight paths in the next few days to avoid the areas near Taiwan where China plans to hold military exercises, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang told Vietnam News Agency on August 3 that after China had announced military drills in some areas near Taiwan (China) from August 4 noon through August 7, the CAAV held a meeting with airlines to carry out detour plans to ensure safety. Read full story
- Designing an appropriate salary and bonus system to attract talents to the state apparatus was a highlight of the sixth ASEAN 3 (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) senior officials’ meeting (SOM) that was held in Hanoi on August 3 as part of the 21st ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21). Read full story
- Lists of top public companies and those in the banking, insurance, and technology sectors in 2022 were released by the Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper on August 3. Read full story
- An exhibition themed “ASEAN Cultural Coulours” will be held at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 8 – 12 to mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN. Read full story./.