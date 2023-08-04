Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on August 4 left Hanoi for the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and official visits to Indonesia and Iran.

Taking place from August 4 to 10, his trip is made at the invitations of Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani; and Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

-The visual identity, logo, website, and official trailer of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 3.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue attended the event and pressed the symbolic button for the launch of the visual identity and the logo.

-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 3 sent a message of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Seah Kian Peng.

Seah Kian Peng was sworn in as the 11th Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament on August 2.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned specific tasks to ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to tackle obstacles in real estate market development at a teleconference in Hanoi on August 3 that reviewed the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP on a number of solutions to boost the real estate market's development.

As difficulties are forecast ahead for the country, the region and the world, the PM said the priority will continue to be given to stabilising macro-economy, curbing inflation, ensuring major balances of the economy, propelling economic growth while managing public and Government debts, budget overspending, which will lay a foundation for the development of real estate market.

-Vietnam strongly protests to China's inclusion of a part of Hoang Sa in its military exercise in the East Sea and demands that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), affirmed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry's regular press conference on August 3.

-The act of damaging the national flag of Vietnam is an insult to the feelings of the Vietnamese people and must be strongly condemned, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

She made the statement during the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on August 3 in reply to reporters' question regarding Vietnam's response to an incident on August 1 when a group of Filipinos held a protest and tore down the Vietnamese flag in front of the Vietnamese Embassy in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.

-Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on August 3 expressed his hope that the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam will work closely with relevant Vietnamese agencies to hold celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the southern Vietnam liberated zone in the central province of Quang Tri.

Receiving Ambassador Nicolás Hernández Guillén in Hanoi, Ha, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians' Group and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, said these activities will contribute to educating young generations about the traditional friendship between the two fraternal countries.

-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his counterpart from Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari on August 3, assuring that Vietnam always values and wishes to foster its traditional friendship and cooperation with the African country.

Son stressed that there remains a huge room for bilateral cooperation so that both sides need to step up bilateral economic ties.

-All Vietnamese nationals in Niger are safe, and the Vietnamese Embassy is actively implementing measures to protect the citizens, according to Nguyen Viet Son, first secretary in charge of consular and citizen protection affairs at the embassy, given the tense situation in the African country following the July 26 military coup.

The diplomat said the embassy has been closely monitoring the situation and maintaining regular contact with two Vietnamese individuals and one Vietnamese-Niger family residing in Niger. No cases of Vietnamese citizens facing danger have been reported so far.



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieut. Sen. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Plus (ADSOM ) in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 3, with 10 ASEAN member states and 8 dialogue partner countries taking part.

In his keynote speech, Deputy Minister Chien said the region and the world are facing a series of security challenges, both traditional and non-traditional, notably those concerning maritime security. These challenges are occurring in many places and cause severe consequences that go beyond the capacity of a single nation to handle, thus requiring the international community to join hands to address them.



-Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) reached 88.3% in the first five months of this year, down 2 percentage points year-on-year, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

There were 13,762 delayed flights, accounting for 11.7% of the total and increasing 2 percentage points compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, 380 flights were cancelled, making up 0.32% and down 0.554 percentage points annually.