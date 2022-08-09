- The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency

- Vietnam always wants to promote solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, considering this a priority in its foreign policy, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told Cambodian guests in Hanoi on August 8.

Giang hosted a reception for a delegation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) led by Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

- Vietnam’s GDP growth is forecast to expand 7.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, with resilient manufacturing and a robust rebound in services serving as the driving forces for economic recovery.



According to the latest economic update by World Bank (WB) for Vietnam, the country's economy expanded 5.2% in Q4 of 2021, and respectively 5.1% and 7.7% in Q1 and Q2 of 2022. Inflation is projected to average 3.8% over the year.



- Vietnamese enterprises have been diversely capitalising on the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost shipments to the EU, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told a seminar held in Hanoi on August 8.



Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director of the MoIT's Multilateral Trade Policy Department, said that commodities previously subject to high tariffs are now benefiting from tax cuts under the EVFTA and have recorded strong export growth.



- The Mexican Secretariat of Economy has announced an anti-dumping investigation into cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



The investigated products are classified under HS codes 7209.16.01, 7209.17.01, 7209.18.01, 7209.26.01, 7209.27.01, 7209.28.01, 7209.90.99, 7211.23.03, 7211.29.99, 7211.90.99, 7225.50.07, and 7226.92.06.



- ASEAN Online Sale Day 2022, part of activities marking the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), kicked off on August 8, drawing more than 300 businesses from the region.

The three-day event is intended to promote cross-border e-commerce and open up cooperation opportunities for regional firms.



- Australian magazine Traveller has listed Vietnam among the eight "best places to go in Asia for a holiday."

It recommended December-March, when the weather is "pleasant," as the ideal time to visit the long, sandy beaches of Vietnam.