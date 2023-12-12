Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development process, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong told Prime Minister and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet at a reception in Hanoi on December 11.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R), and Prime Minister and Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary Trong expressed his belief that under the rule of the King, the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly, and the management of the Government led by PM Hun Manet, the Cambodian people will continue to achieve many new and even greater accomplishments, successfully realising the CPP’s Political Platform for the 2023 – 2028 period and the Pentagonal Strategy set forth by the Government. Read full story



- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 11 for visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

President Thuong congratulated Cambodia on successfully holding the extraordinary congress of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and electing Hun Manet as Vice President of the CPP. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet discussed major orientations to boost the bilateral comprehensive cooperation in the coming time at their talks in Hanoi on December 11.

At the talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Hun Manet’s first official visit to Vietnam and also his first visit to an ASEAN country, Chinh congratulated him on being elected to Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) at its congress on December 10. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet in Hanoi on December 11.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet in Hanoi on December 11, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming PM Hun Manet on his first official visit to Vietnam and also his first visit to an ASEAN country, NA Chairman Hue congratulated him on his election as Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) at its extraordinary congress on December 10. Read full story



- President Vo Van Thuong appreciated outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Pilar Méndez Jiménez's contributions to Vietnam-Spain strategic partnership during her tenure in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on December 11.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Pilar Méndez Jiménez. (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Spain on its successful role as the rotating President of the Council of European Union (EU) in the last half of this year, Thuong said that Spain has become Vietnam's eighth largest trade partner in the EU while Vietnam is the largest ASEAN trade partner of the European country. Read full story



- The Vietnamese and Indian defence ministries launched a joint military exercise for United Nations peacekeeping operations called VINBAX 2023 in Hanoi on December 11.



The event is the fourth edition of its kind, taking place from December 11-19, with 577 personnel taking part, including 45 officers from medical and engineering corps of each army, along with lecturers, communication officers and support staff. Read full story



- Vietnam boasts huge potential to develop semiconductor and AI industries, and pledges to create favourable conditions for NVIDIA corporation, a leading chip producer in the US, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on December 11.



At a roundtable discussion on the semiconductor industry and AI development trends and opportunities for Vietnam, Dung suggested NVIDIA enhance research and development (R&D) activities, carry out semiconductor and AI projects in Vietnam, and build R&D centres and labs at the National Innovation Centre (NIC), and high-tech parks./. Read full story



