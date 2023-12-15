☀️ Morning digest December 15
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong received visiting Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile in Hanoi on December 14, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to the partnership for cooperation and development with South Africa.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile at their meeting in Hanoi on December 14 (Photo: VNA)The host stressed that his guest’s official visit from December 12 to 15 takes place at an important point of time, when the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 14.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile in Hanoi on December 14 (Photo: VNA)PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional cooperation and friendship with South Africa, which it considers one of its leading partners in Africa. Read full text
– Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari exchange the MoU on cooperation between the two foreign ministries after their talks in Hanoi on December 14. (Photo: VNA)Nhập mô tả cho ảnhSon hailed the official visit of the Beninese Foreign Minister as an important milestone in bilateral relations, contributing to creating new momentum for the Vietnam-Benin ties in the time ahead.Read full text
– The first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange was held on December 14 in the tri-border area that comprises Ngoc Hoi district in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu province, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province, as well as in Kon Tum city.
Front, from right: Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia General Tea Seiha stand in front of the border marker at the border T-junction of the three countries on December 14 (Photo: VNA)Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia General Tea Seiha co-chaired the event. Read full text
- Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, hosted a reception on December 14 for Venezuelan Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo, who is in Vietnam for the first International Rice Festival 2023.
During the meeting, Trac affirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam of attaching importance to the traditional solidarity with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and comprehensive partnership with the Latin American nation. He said Vietnam is willing to share experiences and create favourable conditions for expanding agricultural cooperation between the two countries.Read full text
– Vietnam and China have agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, striving for their peoples’ happiness and for the peace and progress of humankind, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.
According to the spokeswoman, after 15 years since the establishment of the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the relations between Vietnam and China as well as between their parties have been continuously expanded and deepened. Bilateral cooperation across fields has made significant and comprehensive progress.Read full text
– Customs clearance for import-export activities through the Na Nua – Nahua border gate pair in Vietnam’s northern Lang Son province and China’s Guangxi province was resumed from December 14 after a nearly-four-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi’s Longzhou county Fengbo said that the operation resumption of the border gate pair came after talks between senior leaders of China and Vietnam, aiming to deepen and elevate the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and promote the strong development of the border economies of the two countries and two localities.Read full text/.