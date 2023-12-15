Politics PM leaves for Japan to attend ASEAN-Japan summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on December 15 for Japan to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities in the East Asian country.

Politics Party General Secretary’s book offers strategic vision on army, national defence The book "Several issues about military policy, national defence strategy in the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnam Fatherland in the new period” authored by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, published in July, marks a breakthrough in military and national defence policies.

Politics Conference on tapping overseas Vietnamese resources to take place late December A conference to seek ways to tap resources of overseas Vietnamese (OV) and connect localities and businesses is scheduled to take place in the northern port city of Hai Phong from December 26 to 28, heard the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Vietnam, China strive for people’s happiness, humankind’s progress: FM spokeswoman Vietnam and China have agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, striving for their peoples’ happiness and for the peace and progress of humankind, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.