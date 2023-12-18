Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in the East Asian country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio. (Photo: VNA)

This was the sixth talks between the two government leaders in the past two years and the second in 2023.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on ASEAN and Japan to strengthen cooperation amidst the global headwinds with various unprecedented challenges so as to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership into a symbol of international solidarity and cooperation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo on December 17 (Photo: VNA)

He made the call at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo on December 17.

-Leaders of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on December 17 agreed to deepen their relations in economy and security at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.

In a "joint vision statement" issued after the summit, the leaders pledged to intensify collaboration in maritime security, strengthen supply chains, promote sustainable energy practices and expand people-to-people exchanges in various sectors.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Sonexay Siphandone and Hun Manet on December 17 agreed to continue enhancing the three countries' solidarity in ensuring national security and in the cause of national building and development at their working breakfast on the occasion of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.



The PM also had bilateral meetings with leaders of Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia on December 17 in the framework of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN – Japan Friendship and Cooperation.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation forum in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his working trip to take part in the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

The forum was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 16 attended a Vietnam-Japan economic forum in Tokyo as part of his ongoing trip to the East Asian country for attendance at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) attends a Vietnam-Japan economic forum in Tokyo on December 16. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, whose theme highlighted the two countries' economic relations in the new era and comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, leaders of Japanese ministries, organisations, and businesses praised Vietnam's high growth rate, appropriate policies, large market, and excellent human resources.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities on December 16 attended a dialogue with major Japanese economic corporations on green transition and social infrastructure, as part of his working trip to the East Asian country for attendance at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN- Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

The two sides discussed practical and feasible solutions to boost bilateral trade and investment cooperation, especially in emerging areas.



- Vietnam’s CMC Corporation and the Kyoto Computer Gakuin (KCG) exchanged an agreement on cooperation in education and training, within the framework of the Vietnam-Japan Business Forum in Tokyo on December 16.

The event took place in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese Government's high-ranking delegation, who are on a working visit to Japan.



-A hybrid Vietnam-Senegal business-networking event was held in Dakar on December 14, gathering representatives of the Senegalese Ministry of Commerce and about 50 firms from both countries.

Mbaye Chimère Ndiaye, Secretary General of the Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, described the event as an excellent opportunity for Vietnamese and Senegalese businesses to enhance economic and trade cooperation.