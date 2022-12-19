Politics Vietnam attends Effective Development Cooperation Summit in Geneva Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has attended the Effective Development Cooperation Summit that was held in Geneva from December 12-14.

Politics President attends inauguration of memorial site in Quang Nam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 18 attended the inauguration ceremony of Hon Tau-Deo Le Memorial Site in Que Son district in the central province of Quang Nam, which is dedicated to commemorating officials, soldiers, guerrillas and people who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.

Politics Vietnam-Cambodia relations deepened: Ambassador 2022 is an important year for Vietnam and Cambodia with a lot of activities held to mark the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth has said.

Politics Decade-long resolution on social policies witnesses positive results While social policies have resulted in significant achievements in the past few years, a more comprehensive approach is required to ensure social security and welfare for people.