☀️ Morning digest December 19
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- In 2022, despite many difficulties, Vietnam has managed to keep the macro-economic stability, with high economic growth, controlled inflation and ensured major balances, as well as political stability and protected security and national sovereignty, and enhanced external relations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the 5th Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi on December 17.
- Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s state visit to Indonesia will mark a new milestone in the unique and old relationship between the two countries, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior researcher at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia, has said.
Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporters in Jakarta ahead of President Phuc’s visit to Indonesia from December 21-23, the researcher said that in the fast changing world, both Indonesia and Vietnam are looking for new approaches and ways to deepen their cooperation and friendship to ensure peace, stability and economic development in the region. Read full story
- 2022 is an important year for Vietnam and Cambodia with a lot of activities held to mark the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth has said.
- Vietnam will further actively be part of efforts for the global biodiversity preservation and is willing to mobilise all resources for effectively implement its national strategy on the matter, affirmed Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vo Tuan Nhan.
Addressing a high-level session of the ongoing 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Canada, the Deputy Minister called on member countries to take similar actions towards building a prosperous and healthy planet. Read full story
- Local management officials and representatives of the business communities of Vietnam and Cambodia joined a Vietnam-Cambodia trade and investment promotion conference in Phnom Penh on December 17.
Opening the event, Phan Van Truong, who is in charge of the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia, said that after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese and Cambodian economies have recovered and developed strongly.Read full story
- There is still a lot of untapped potential for Vietnamese businesses in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) three years after it went into effect, said policymakers and industry experts during an online conference in Hanoi on December 1.
Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Vietnamese businesses have been increasingly interested in taking advantage of the trade agreement, the largest of its kind signed by the Southeast Asian country in recent years. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has passed a resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2023, aiming to achieve economic growth of between 7.5%-8% next year.
The city also plans to ensure labour productivity growth of 7% and maintain the proportion of services in its economic structure at above 60%. Read full story
- Coach Park Hang-seo has announced his squad of 25 players for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the forum. (Photo: VNA)The success of Vietnam in the year was thanks to the sound leadership of the Party, the effective management of the State, and the engagement of the whole political system as well as the business community, all people and the support of international friends, the PM underscored.
Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen (lef) chaired an official welcome ceremony for his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)Since the beginning of the year, the two countries have exchanged many high-level delegations, he said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
Illustrative image (Photo: techz.vn)The coach from the Republic of Korea has put his faith in three new faces – Khuat Van Khagn, Hai Huy and Chau Ngoc Quang. The goalkeepers in the team are Dang Van Lam, Tran Nguyen Manh, and Nguyen Toan./.