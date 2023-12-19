Politics Prime Minister meets Japanese royal family members in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 28th meeting The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 18 after three days of sitting.

Politics PM meets former special ambassador for Vietnam-Japan, JBIC Chairman in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on December 18 as part of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.

Videos Vietnam suggests cooperation areas to help achieve zero-emission Asia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a number of activities in Japan on December 18 before concluding his visit to the Northeastern Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and have bilateral activities there.