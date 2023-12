- The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.- President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 18 for visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.President Thuong welcomed the Lao Deputy PM and a high-ranking delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) to Vietnam to attend the 10th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the LPRP. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held separate meetings with President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro, as part of his ongoing trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.Meeting President Otsuji, PM Chinh said his Vietnam visit in September was one of the important and meaningful events in the year marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, contributing to strengthening political trust, understanding and exchanges between the two legislatures and their parliamentarians. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate meetings with former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.Meeting former Japanese Prime Minister Suga, who is advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, PM Chinh highly valued the sentiments that the former PM has given Vietnam as well as his contributions to Vietnam-Japan relations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic with Japan’s provision of 7.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam as non-refundable aid. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.In a private meeting with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, PM Chinh thanked them for their good sentiments towards the Vietnamese people as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past years. Read full story