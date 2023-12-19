☀️ Morning digest December 19
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 18 for visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.
President Thuong welcomed the Lao Deputy PM and a high-ranking delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) to Vietnam to attend the 10th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the LPRP. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held separate meetings with President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro, as part of his ongoing trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.
Meeting President Otsuji, PM Chinh said his Vietnam visit in September was one of the important and meaningful events in the year marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, contributing to strengthening political trust, understanding and exchanges between the two legislatures and their parliamentarians. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate meetings with former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.
Meeting former Japanese Prime Minister Suga, who is advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, PM Chinh highly valued the sentiments that the former PM has given Vietnam as well as his contributions to Vietnam-Japan relations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic with Japan’s provision of 7.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam as non-refundable aid. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.
In a private meeting with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, PM Chinh thanked them for their good sentiments towards the Vietnamese people as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past years. Read full story
The event was attended by leaders of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asians Nations (ASEAN), Japan, and Australia. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 18 after three days of sitting.
In his closing speech, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the Standing Committee had considered, offered opinions and decided on 20 specific issues. Read full story
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 18 held the 21st national conference on foreign affairs, with the aim of promoting the external work in service of local sustainable development.
In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son emphasised contributions of external affairs to national achievements, especially local-level foreign relations, which, he said, have been reformed in a more innovative and effective fashion. Read full story
- Vietnam spent 2.65 billion USD on importing 111,278 cars in the first 11 months of this year, down 26.6% in volume and 22% in value annually, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Accordingly, Thailand, Indonesia, and China were the biggest car suppliers to Vietnam. Specifically, Thailand took the lead with 50,144 units, equivalent to over 1.07 billion USD, down 18% in volume and 22% decrease in value year on year. Read full story
- VinFast, Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, and Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese trading and investment conglomerate, on December 18 officially announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the secondary use of EV batteries and the potential to establish a circular economy model.
The MoU marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between these two companies, and represents a meaningful effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam and globally.Read full story
Vietnam women’s national football team (Photo: VFF)
- The Vietnam women’s national football team has closed a memorable 2023 in 37th place on the FIFA rankings for the fourth quarter of this year.
According to the FIFA, the team has a total of 1611.3 points, down three places and deducted 11.65 points compared to the rankings published in the previous quarter./. Read full story
