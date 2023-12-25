☀️ Morning digest December 25
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, attended a national conference held in central Da Nang city on December 24 to launch tasks for the court sector in 2024.
President Vo Van Thuong addresses the national conference launching next year's tasks for the court sector on December 24. (Photo: VNA)
Officials reported that facing a continued increase of cases with higher complexity in 2023, courts at all levels have not only properly settled different types of cases but also carried out judicial reform tasks, including enforcing the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court and holding trials via videoconference.Read full text
- President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Quang Ngai to celebrate 10 years of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the central province.
President Vo Van Thuong (second, right) and delegates visit an exhibition held at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)The Quang Ngai VSIP, the fifth of its kind in Vietnam, covers 660 hectares. It was built at a cost of 2.23 trillion VND (140 million USD), and put into operations in 2013.Read full text
– Four important transport projects nationwide were inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 24.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks from Dien Bien Airport on December 24 (Photo: VNA)The inauguration ceremonies for Dien Bien Airport, Tuyen Quang - Phu Tho and My Thuan - Can Tho expressways, and My Thuan 2 Bridge were held via videoconference in the provinces accommodating the projects, namely the northwestern province of Dien Bien, the northern province of Phu Tho, and the Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Tien Giang.Read full text
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 visited and extended Christmas and New Year greetings to priests and Catholics in the Bac Giang Parish as part of his trip to the northern province.
The PM conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's best wishes to priests and the Catholic community in Bac Giang in particular and the country in general.Read full text
– Archbishop Marek Zalewski has been appointed by Pope Francis as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, the Holy See announced on December 23.
Archbishop Marek Zalewski has been appointed as Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam Episcopal Council)The archbishop, entering the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1995, has worked in many countries. He was appointed the Apostolic Nuncio to Singapore and the non-resident Papal Representative in Vietnam in 2018.Read full text
- Vietnam's “bamboo diplomacy” is a strategic and valuable concept in international relations, according to former Deputy National Security Advisor of India SD Pradhan.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in New Delhi, the expert said that the “bamboo diplomacy” characteristic demonstrates the steadiness in policy and flexibility in external relations of Vietnam based on the Ho Chi Minh ideology as well as national interest.Read full text
– Oxalis, the only firm operating expedition adventure tour to Son Doong – the world’s largest natural cave on December 23 announced that the tour is fully booked for the whole of 2024.
Moreover, 200 domestic and foreign tourists have booked for the cave tour in 2025, it added.Read full text/.