☀️ Morning digest December 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 26 for visiting Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo.
Party chief Trong expressed his belief that Shii’s visit, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, will contribute to strengthening traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries’ Parties and people. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong on December 26 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Pham Quoc Viet, head of FAS Angel, a volunteer rescue team in Hanoi, who risked his life to save people and property in a deadly fire in the capital city in September. Read full story
- Corruption in basic public services like health care and education would seriously impact efforts in ensuring citizens' fundamental rights, heard a workshop, themed “Identification and prevention of corruption in public sector related to private sector – international experiences and recommendations for Vietnam” in Hanoi on December 26.
The workshop was organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad). It formed part of a project to strengthen Vietnam’s implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption launched by UNDP, with the support of Norad. Read full story
- President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son lauded contributions of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to Vietnam’s development in 2023, at a meeting in Hanoi on December 26.
On behalf of Vietnamese beneficiaries, the official thanked the organisations for their valuable support over the past time, singling out 35 with outstanding contributions to Vietnam in the year. Read full story
- Vietnam attracted nearly 36.61 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) this year to December 20, a rise of 32.1% year on year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Of the total, 20.19 billion USD was invested in 3,188 new projects, a year-on-year surge of 62.2% in capital and 56.6% in project number, the agency reported. Read full story
- Vietnam needs to adopt various solutions, particularly those to improve the quality of human resources to increase productivity, in order to achieve the 2024 growth target set by the National Assembly, said Nguyen Thi Huong, head of the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The legislature sets the goals that the national GDP would grow 6-6.5% in the year, and GDP per capita would stand at between 4,700 USD and 4,730 USD. The processing and manufacturing industry is also projected to account for 24.1% - 24.2% of the GDP. Read full story
- The corporate bond market is "warming up" and recovering thanks to effective support policies, according to insiders.
After several businesses violating bond issuance were prosecuted in 2022, this market almost froze in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, and only started to become active again from June. Read full story
- Experts, managers and artisans looked into intangible cultural heritage preservation in Vietnam over the past 20 years at a workshop in Hanoi on December 26.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (2003 Convention). Vietnam was one of the first 30 countries to join this important international convention on September 5, 2005. Read full story./.