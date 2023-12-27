Politics Vietnam, Cambodia vow to facilitate cross-border trade Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha in Phnom Penh on December 26, during which they stressed to work together to maintain order along the border to create favourable conditions for cross-border trade activities.

Politics Identification of corruption in public sector related to private sector – a hard task: workshop Corruption in basic public services like health care and education would seriously impact efforts in ensuring citizens' fundamental rights, heard a workshop, themed “Identification and prevention of corruption in public sector related to private sector – international experiences and recommendations for Vietnam” in Hanoi on December 26.

Politics PM urges greater efforts in law building, institutional improvement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting in Hanoi on December 26 to consider seven proposals on drafting laws, ordinances and two bills.

Videos Party leader requests building strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 26 demanded building an increasingly strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union that is the true representative of farmers’ rights and legitimate interests.