☀️ Morning digest February 1
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 31 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to review the organisation of Tet (Lunar New Year) celebrations and look into major tasks in the time ahead.
The leader lauded Party Committees and administrations at all levels for their serious implementation of directives issued by the Secretariat and the Prime Minister regarding the organisation of Tet, the biggest and longest festival in Vietnam. Read full story
|- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on March 26, the Government Office has announced.
Ministries, agencies and units concerned were assigned to perform tasks in the event organising plan issued by the Minister of Home Affairs. Read full story
- The vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) AVAC ASF LIVE developed and produced by AVAC Vietnam Co., Ltd. is expected to be distributed nationwide from February this year, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.
Speaking at a meeting on the supervision of quality and the use of 600,000 doses of AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine on January 31, Tien asked AVAC Vietnam to continue evaluating the immunity level of the vaccine after injection, and give strict guidelines and recommendations for livestock farmers.Read full story
- A military jet of the Air and Air Defence Force crashed when landing in a training session at 12:27pm in the northern province of Yen Bai on January 31, after taking off at 12:09pm.
The 31-year-old pilot of the Su 22 passed away in the accident. He was Captain Tran Ngoc Duy, Deputy Squadron Leader, Chief of Staff of the first Squadron of Air Force Regiment 921, Division 371 of the Air and Air Defence Force.Read full story
Two lines, Asia-America Gateway (AAG) and Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), are completely offline at the moment, and the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) line is seeing disruptions towards the Hong Kong hub, while the Intra Asia (IA) line cable is seeing problems near the Singapore hub.Read full story
- Tax revenue in January was estimated at 165.7 trillion VND (7.06 billion USD), or 12.1% of the ordinance estimate, up 4.4% year-on-year, the General Department of Taxation reported on January 31.
Accordingly, revenue from crude oil hit 5.3 trillion VND, equal to 12.6% of the estimate and 167.7% of the figure in the same period last year. Domestic revenue was estimated at 160.4 trillion VND, equivalent to 12% of the ordinance estimate and 103.1% of the figure a year ago. Read full story
- The northern province of Lao Cai has recorded vibrant import and export activities via border gates with China in January, posting 49.5 million USD in turnover from January 1 - 29.
The figure comprises 25.7 million USD in imports and 23.8 million USD in exports, statistics show.Read full story
People’s Teacher and People’s Artist Thai Thi Lien. (Photo: VNA)- People’s Teacher and People’s Artist Thai Thi Lien, mother of People’s Artist Dang Thai Son, passed away at her home on January 31 at the age of 106.
Lien was born in 1918 in Ho Chi Minh City into an intellectual family. Her father was Thai Van Lan, one of the first Vietnamese electrical engineer graduating in France./.Read full story