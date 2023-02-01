Videos 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties marked The Foreign Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg city hosted a conference in both online and offline forms to mark the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam- Russia diplomatic relations in Moscow on January 30.

Politics Party chief chairs meeting reviewing organisation of Tet celebrations Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 31 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to review the organisation of Tet (Lunar New Year) celebrations and look into major tasks in the time ahead.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

