- The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 31 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to review the organisation of Tet (Lunar New Year) celebrations and look into major tasks in the time ahead.The leader lauded Party Committees and administrations at all levels for their serious implementation of directives issued by the Secretariat and the Prime Minister regarding the organisation of Tet, the biggest and longest festival in Vietnam. Read full story |- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on March 26, the Government Office has announced.Ministries, agencies and units concerned were assigned to perform tasks in the event organising plan issued by the Minister of Home Affairs. Read full story - The vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) AVAC ASF LIVE developed and produced by AVAC Vietnam Co., Ltd. is expected to be distributed nationwide from February this year, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.Speaking at a meeting on the supervision of quality and the use of 600,000 doses of AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine on January 31, Tien asked AVAC Vietnam to continue evaluating the immunity level of the vaccine after injection, and give strict guidelines and recommendations for livestock farmers. Read full story - A military jet of the Air and Air Defence Force crashed when landing in a training session at 12:27pm in the northern province of Yen Bai on January 31, after taking off at 12:09pm.The 31-year-old pilot of the Su 22 passed away in the accident. He was Captain Tran Ngoc Duy, Deputy Squadron Leader, Chief of Staff of the first Squadron of Air Force Regiment 921, Division 371 of the Air and Air Defence Force. Read full story