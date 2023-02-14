☀️ Morning digest February 14
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son underlined the potential of Vietnam-US cooperation in climate change response, energy transition, digital transformation and green growth during a reception in Hanoi on February 13 for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Read full story
- Vietnam always values the development of extensive strategic partnership with Japan, in which bilateral defence cooperation has made solid progress, said Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong on February 13.
Receiving Chief of the Ground Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide in Hanoi, Cuong, who is also permanent member of the Central Military Commission, said the Vietnamese Defence Ministry appreciates Japan’s cooperation and support in education-training, the United Nations peacekeeping mission, capacity improvement programme, and multilateral forums, especially in those led by ASEAN such as the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. Read full story
- Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on February 13 called for France’s support in order to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU).
At a reception for Mayor of France’s Le Havre city Édouard Philippe in Hanoi, Vice Chairman Man expressed his hope that through the visit, the French delegation will gain a better understanding of the culture, history, and people of Vietnam, and explore cooperation potential and opportunities between the two sides, especially in logistics and seaport services. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s search and rescue team raced with time to save survivors from the rubble in Turkey on their third working day following the devastating earthquake.
Col. Nguyen Minh Khuong, deputy head of the ministry’s Fire and Rescue Police Department and head of the team, said the team conducted search and rescue in a new location on February 13, with the support of mechanical equipment such as excavator. Read full story
- The central province of Quang Tri shipped its first batch of 15 tonnes of organic rice to the European Union (EU) on February 13, at a price of 1,800 USD per tonne.
This will be a motivation for businesses and farmers to focus on their production to meet organic rice-related requirements, thereby conquering other markets around the world, said Phan Thi Diem Loc, director of the exporter QTOrganic. In the coming time, the company is preparing to ship between 30 and 50 tonnes of the food of this kind to the European market every month. Read full story
- Vietnam’s international Internet connections have been improved step by step after technical measures are taken and more data flows on land-based cables are opened up, according to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
However, the country’s Internet connections may be still slow during peak time, the agency said. Read full story./.