Politics Vietnam attends first int’l meeting of political parties' newspapers in Cuba A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Asso. Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam attended the first international meeting of political ideological magazines and newspapers of political parties, left-wing and progressive movements in Havana, Cuba from February 10-12.

Politics NA Standing Committee approves establishment of district-, communal-level administrative units The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on February 13 gave the green light to the establishment or merger of some district- and communal-level administrative units in 10 provinces.

Politics HCM City, German city look to step up engagements Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Germany’s Frankfurt have agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the localities across fields at their meeting in the southern economic hub on February 13.

Politics Vietnam, Japan ground self-defence forces boost ties Vietnam always values the development of extensive strategic partnership with Japan, in which bilateral defence cooperation has made solid progress, said Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong on February 13.