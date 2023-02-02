☀️ Morning digest February 2
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to thank him for cabling a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin. Read full story
- State budget collection from export-import activities in January topped 24.8 trillion VND (1.07 billion USD), or 5.8% of the estimate, down 42.3% annually, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC). Read full story
- The State Treasury has announced that it plans to raise 400 trillion VND (over 17 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) this year. Read full story
- There were 2,536 newly-established businesses in Ho Chi Minh City in January with a total newly registered capital of over 17.9 trillion VND (778 million USD), down 7.07% in volume and 38.03% in value year on year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.
The additional capital surpassed 19.5 trillion VND, down 59.9% annually, bringing the total new and additional capital to over 37.5 trillion VND, marking a decrease of 51.74% compared to the same period last year. Read full story
- Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi climbed 97 places to rank 661st in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities in 2023, which was announced on February 1 by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.
The university also remains the No.1 among the top 10 Vietnamese establishments named in the list. Read full story
- Vietnam targets having 96% of urban household wastes collected and processed up to standards this year, said Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Vietnam Environment Administration Hoang Van Thuc.
Up to 92% of operating industrial and processing areas will have concentrated wastewater treatment systems while 40% of household wastes will be processed through incineration, electricity generation, and recycling models instead of landfilling. Read full story
- A poetry and photographic exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap opened on February 1 in the central province of Quang Binh as part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2023).
The exhibition entitled "Theo Dau chan Dai tuong Vo Nguyen Giap" (In the Footsteps of General Vo Nguyen Giap) features 110 poems by teacher-poetess- journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung. She had the unique opportunity to meet and write many poems about the talented general over a span of more than 20 years. Read full story./.