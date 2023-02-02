Politics HCM City leader highly values contributions by Cambodian Consul General Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen appreciated Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth’s substantial contributions to the city’s relations with Cambodian localities, while receiving the outgoing diplomat on February 1.

Politics Top Chinese leader sends thank-you letter to Vietnamese Party chief General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to thank him for cabling a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin.

Politics DPRK media highlights friendship relations with Vietnam The Radio Voice of Korea on February 1 broadcast an article, highlighting the unchanged friendship relationship over the time with Vietnam on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Vietnam (January 31, 1950 - 2023).

Politics Foreign ministry asked to optimise opportunities for national development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively give advice to the Party and State on external policies as well as suitable measures and steps to optimise opportunities and advantages for national development and defence during a working session with its leaders on January 31 on foreign relations work in 2023.