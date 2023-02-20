☀️ Morning digest February 20
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Hun Sen co-chaired a high-level meeting between the two Parties in Hanoi on February 18.
The event aims to enhance the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.Read full text
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 18 for General Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia.
The host congratulated Cambodia on its important achievements, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as socio-economic development, and the success of the communal elections in the fifth tenure, and the successful performance of the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2022.Read full text
– Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Gen. Tea Banh, reviewed their ministries’ cooperation in 2022 and agreed on a cooperation plan for this year during talks in Hanoi on February 19.
Addressing the talks, which were held following an official welcome ceremony for the Cambodia official, Minister Giang expressed his belief that Gen. Tea Banh’s official visit to Vietnam will be successful and create a new impetus for the two countries’ friendship, including between the two defence ministries and militaries.Read full text
– A search-and-rescue team of the Ministry of Public Security returned to Hanoi on February 19 after completing its 10-day mission of helping with the search and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey.
A report of the team’s head, Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, said the team has fulfilled all the tasks assigned by the Turkish side, searching for victims at three areas. The team, in coordination with local and international forces, saved a survivor and took out the bodies of 14 victims. The colonel said the team was appreciated for its whole-heartedness and professionalism in working.Read full text
– The Kep railway station in the northern province of Bac Giang launched its international freight transportation services at a ceremony on February 18.
In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nghiem Xuan Huong stressed that such international services are expected help ease congestions of goods in the border area and pressure on the two present international railway stations – Dong Dang and Yen Vien.Read full text
- Despite the high cooperation potential, trade between Vietnam and Yunnan province of China has remained modest at only 3.2 billion USD in 2022, a very small amount of the 175.6 billion USD in trade between Vietnam and China in the year, according to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Speaking at a recent Vietnam-China trade, investment promotion forum, Phu highlighted the important role of Yunnan, which borders four northern localities of Vietnam, in the economic and trade partnership between the two countries.Read full text
– The visiting Settsu patrol ship of the Japan Coast Guard held a joint training session with ships of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command in the central province of Quang Nam before leaving Da Nang, concluding a six-day friendship visit to the country from February 13.
During the training session, officers and crew members of the Settsu, and the CSB 4037 and CSB 6001 of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command, exchanged experiences and implemented plans on search and rescue and fire prevention and fighting at sea.Read full text/.
