Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai on February 20 suggested the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group make more contributions to the bilateral legislative ties.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai (right) and Kim Hak-yong, member of the RoK NA and former President of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group. (Photo: VNA)

At a reception for a delegation of the RoK National Assembly led by Kim Hak-yong, former President of the group, in Hanoi, Hai suggested Yong and other Korean legislators continue supporting RoK firms to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in digital technology, renewable energy, support industries, semi-conductor industry and high-quality agriculture. Read full story



- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the National Associated Press Agency of Italy (ANSA) signed a professional cooperation agreement at a ceremony held online in Hanoi on February 20.

The signing ceremony is held online on February 20. (Photo: VNA

The document was inked by VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang and CEO of ANSA Stefano De Alessandri. Read full story



- There is great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said on February 20 when receiving his Czech counterpart Jozef Sileka.



Dien said that the two countries’ economic and trade cooperation is still modest, and not commensurate with their potential. Read full story



- As global demand is slowing and adversely affecting export countries including Vietnam, fiscal policy will significantly help support Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023, experts said.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the fall in global import demand for Vietnam’s strong goods would negatively impact the country's exports this year. Read full story



- Nonsan city in Chungcheongnam province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 20 announced the opening of its trade office in Ho Chi Minh City, becoming the RoK's first district-level locality to launch a trade office in Vietnam.



The office, put into operation on February 18, aims to provide administrative and financial support to import-export activities for businesses, along with information about the local market situation. Read full story



- Thirty Vietnamese swimmers have been called to undertake preparations for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia this May.



Under a decision of the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese swimming team to the regional Games will comprise six coaches and 24 athletes. Read full story



- TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to discovering fresh ingredients, traditional dishes, and authentic restaurants around the world, has recognised Vietnamese baguette, known locally as "Banh mi", as the 7th best street food in the world.

Bánh mì (pronounced 'bun mee') is a popular Vietnamese variety of sandwiches that share the same core ingredient a baguette. (Photo: VNA)

According to the site, Bánh mì (pronounced 'bun mee') is a popular Vietnamese variety of sandwich that shares the same core ingredient of a baguette./. Read full story