Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The Vietnamese Party and State always value traditional friendship and all-around cooperation with countries and political parties, including the Dominican Republic and its United Left Movement (MIU), said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.



During a reception in Hanoi on February 21 for MIU General Secretary and Minister for Regional Integration Policies Miguel Mejia who is on Vietnam visit from February 18-26, Trong expressed his belief that the trip will be a success, contributing to further deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economy, trade and investment.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested ministries, sectors and localities to review legal procedures regarding the disbursement of public investment capital and propose solutions to deal with existing problems, while promptly allocating all the planned public investment capital sourced from the State budget for 2023.



Addressing a national conference on public investment disbursement on February 21, PM Chinh underlined that capital is both a resource and a motivation for development, helping create jobs, promote production and businesses, and minimize impact from the outside.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the State steering committee for nationally important transport projects, chaired the fourth meeting of this committee on February 21.



The hybrid event was connected with the 39 provinces and centrally-run cities with major transport projects.Read full text



-On behalf of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hakan Cakil expressed his thanks to search and rescue teams of countries, including those from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), for their effort in Hatay province following the devastating earthquake.



Meeting the VPA’s search and rescue team, Ambassador Cakil once again thanked them and the Vietnamese Government for providing necessities for Turkey.Read full text



-Vietnam is set to be represented by over 200 booths at the coming 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), the biggest number of booths it will have at this annual event so far.



CAEXPO, first held in 2004, plays a highly important role as it provides a chance for Vietnam to advertise product brands in the southern Chinese market and promote exports to the neighbouring country, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, at a briefing on the event in Hanoi on February 21.Read full text



-The Piaggio Vietnam Co. Ltd has raised its investment in the northern province of Vinh Phuc by 75 million USD to 165 million USD to expand operations.



The Italian-invested motorcycle producer received a certificate for its investment adjustment registration from the Vinh Phuc management board of industrial parks on February 21.Read full text



-Swiss daily Tribune de Gèneve has recently published an article hailing Vietnam as a new destination for foreign companies.



The article said Vietnam recorded the strongest economic growth in Asia in 2022 following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Switzerland is well-positioned to leverage advantages brought about by the Vietnamese economy. Two-way trade between Switzerland and Vietnam hit about 3.2 billion USD in 2020.Read full text



-The Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the British Embassy in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on February 21 to promote bilateral cooperation in vocational education.



The event was the first official activity to realise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on vocational education cooperation signed by the two Governments on April 5, 2022, which is also the first of its kind at the Government level between Vietnam and an international partner.Read full text



- A working delegation led by US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper paid a working trip to the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 21, during which the diplomat held a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong and attended a discussion on human trafficking prevention and control hosted by Family Health International 360.Read full text



-The SMW3 cable, the last fully functional Internet cable of Vietnam, has encountered a problem on its S2.7 segment that connects with Singapore, the Internet service provider in the country said on February 21.



This means all the five undersea cables connecting Vietnam with the world have been partly or wholly affected.Read full text/.