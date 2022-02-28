Politics Vietnamese “blue beret” doctors save UN peacekeepers’ lives Vietnamese “blue beret” doctors of the Level-two Field Hospital (L2FH) Rotation 3 at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have successfully performed four operations for UN peacekeepers in South Sudan so far this year, affirming the positive contributions of Vietnam to UN peacekeeping operations and the host country as well.

Politics Visit lays foundation for Vietnam, Singapore to become role models for Southeast Asia: expert The State visit to Singapore by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, with many agreements inked, has laid an important foundation for the two countries to develop and be more inter-connected to become role models for Southeast Asia, according to Assoc. Prof. Vu Minh Khuong.

Politics Vietnam, Croatia explore economic, tourism cooperation potential Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao recently had working sessions with Croatian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić and State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, People’s Association of Singapore step up cooperation Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai had a working session with Chief Executive Director of the People’s Association (PA) of Singapore Lim Hock Yu in the city state on February 25.