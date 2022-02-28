☀️ Morning digest February 28
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 26 concluded a State visit to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Halimah Yacob. Vietnam and Singapore have issued a joint statement on strengthening strategic partnership and recovery cooperation on the occasion of President Phuc’s visit. Read full story
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the outcomes of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said the 3-day state visit that concluded on February 26 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore is a fine success that helps realise the policy of foreign relations set by the 13th Party Congress that prioritises the comprehensive development of relations with neighbouring countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Read full story
During the visit, Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses signed cooperation deals worth nearly 11 billion USD at the Vietnam-Singapore business dialogue on February 25, which was attended by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Read full story
-Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh made important proposals for the international community to achieve the goal of universal COVID-19 vaccination in his pre-recorded speech sent to the High-level thematic debate entitled “Galvanizing momentum for universal vaccination" of the UN General Assembly on February 25 (US time). Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 26 concluded a State visit to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Halimah Yacob. Vietnam and Singapore have issued a joint statement on strengthening strategic partnership and recovery cooperation on the occasion of President Phuc’s visit. Read full story
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the outcomes of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said the 3-day state visit that concluded on February 26 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore is a fine success that helps realise the policy of foreign relations set by the 13th Party Congress that prioritises the comprehensive development of relations with neighbouring countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Read full story
During the visit, Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses signed cooperation deals worth nearly 11 billion USD at the Vietnam-Singapore business dialogue on February 25, which was attended by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Read full story
-Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh made important proposals for the international community to achieve the goal of universal COVID-19 vaccination in his pre-recorded speech sent to the High-level thematic debate entitled “Galvanizing momentum for universal vaccination" of the UN General Assembly on February 25 (US time). Read full story
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (L) presents his credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: VNA)- United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres received Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, the newly-appointed Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, who came to presented his credentials on February 25. On the occasion, the UN leader affirmed that Vietnam is a trustworthy partner of the UN, and described the country as a typical successful example of a developing nation. Read full story
- Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on February 27 warned the capital city will see the peak of the current COVID-19 surge in the middle of March.
The situation is complicated in Hanoi as there are more than 10,000 new patients reported on a daily basis, and 76 communes and wards (12.8 per cent of the total) have had their risk levels raised to Level 3 (high risk), the city’s chair said at a meeting with local authorities in Hanoi on measures to reduce pressure for grassroots-level medical workers, those who work at the health clinics of wards and communes. Read full story
-Students from the first to sixth grades in the 18 suburban districts and town of Hanoi will return to online learning from February 28, part of local efforts to curb COVID-19 transmission.
The Hanoi People’s Committee made the decision on February 27 basing on the proposal submitted by the Department of Education and Training. Read full story
-The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has been honoured at Corporate Excellence Category at the 2022 Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) held in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “The Epitome of Success.”
It was the fourth consecutive times the State-run corporation, which operates 22 airports across the country, including nine international and 13 domestic airports, has earned the awards. Read full story
-Vietnam earned their first AFF U23 Youth Championship title after beating Thailand 1-0 in the final match in Cambodia on February 26. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their congratulations to the Vietnam’s U23 football team. Read full story
- A passenger boat with 36 tourists and three crew members onboard sank offshore Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province on February 26. Rescuers had by 5:30pm on February 26 saved 22 people and found the bodies of 13 dead victims. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his condolences to families of the victims the same day.
- Foreign ministers of the 10 ASEAN countries on February 27 issued a statement calling for dialogues among the parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis.
The statement was released amid growing tensions in Ukraine since Russia recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and launched a special military operation in Donbass region, eastern Ukraine. Read full story/.