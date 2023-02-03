Politics Communist Party leads Vietnam to new achievements Amid global fluctuations and uncertainties, Vietnam has posted new achievements in terms of socio-economy, national defence and security, external affairs, and international integration thanks to the sound leadership of the Communist Party over the years.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations A Vietnamese delegation headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu attended the 57th meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTO) as part of the ongoing ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 in Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam to further contribute to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: ambassador Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Jakarta on February 3-4 will contribute to enhancing solidarity and consensus in the ten-member grouping, thus elevating Vietnam’s role and position in ASEAN and international forums, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics Vietnam focuses on investment, consumption, export: regular Government press conference In February and following months, Vietnam will focus its resources on three growth drivers of investment, consumption and export, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at the regular Cabinet press conference on February 2 following its monthly teleconference with localities.