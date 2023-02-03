☀️ Morning digest February 3
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-The Central Committees of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) have sent messages of congratulations to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on the occasion of the CPV’s 93rd anniversary (February 3).Read full text
-General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong was awarded the 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2.
The event took place on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).Read full text
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed that maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, propelling growth and ensuring major balances of the economy continue to be priorities in February and coming months.
Chairing the Government’s monthly teleconference with localities on February 2, PM Chinh requested keeping a close watch on the domestic and foreign market situation. He asked for extensive monitoring of product price and inflation to enable a quick response to the current situation. He also requested timely forecasts and risk warnings while adopting a sound, flexible and effective monetary policy in close and synchronous combination with monetary, fiscal and other policies.Read full text
-The Government considered proposals on the building of several laws at its monthly thematic meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on February 2.
The proposals suggested amending and supplementing some articles of the law on the guard force, and revising the Employment Law and the draft Law on Water Resources.Read full text
-Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Jakarta on February 3-4 will contribute to enhancing solidarity and consensus in the ten-member grouping, thus elevating Vietnam’s role and position in ASEAN and international forums, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the AMM Retreat, Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, said given the current complicated circumstances, the meeting is expected to offer an opportunity for ASEAN FMs to discuss and reach consensus on the bloc’s orientations.Read full text
-Senior officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on February 2 to discuss preparations for the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMMR).
Acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, Ambassador Vu Ho, actively exchanged views on ASEAN cooperation as well as Vietnam's contributions to the group in 2023, such as organising activities to disseminate information about ASEAN and its cooperation with partners.Read full text
- A Vietnamese delegation headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu attended the 57th meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTO) as part of the ongoing ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 in Indonesia.
Addressing the event, Sieu said member countries’ tourism reopening last year signified a strong recovery of the sector. Vietnam welcomed 3.5 million international visitors in 2022, with ASEAN named the country’s leading tourist market in terms of recovery speed, he added.Read full text
-Despite a downturn in the export of aquatic products in the first month of 2023, local exporters remain optimistic that the market will recover from the second quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
The association reported that in January, total export value of aquatic products dropped 31% to about 600 million USD, with revenue generated from major markets also falling, by 56% in the US market, 55% in China, and 35% in the EU market.Read full text
-The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese airlines stood at 95.3% in January, down 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, while the number of flights increased 15.6%, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Bamboo Airways posted the best OTP, at 96.4%, followed by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines 95.9% and Vietjet Air 95%.Read full text/.
