Politics New recruits sent off in ceremonies for military service Ceremonies to see young people off for military service were held in 30 towns and districts of Hanoi on February 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM’s visit reflects special ties between Vietnam, Singapore: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s coming official visit to the city state, the first among many events to be held in both countries to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership.

Politics Ambassador promotes cooperation between France's Saintes and Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang recently paid a working visit to Saintes, a city in southwestern France, to promote cooperation between the city and Vietnamese localities and attended the Vietnamese Culture Day.