☀️ Morning digest February 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Politburo on February 6 held a meeting with former senior leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lunar New Year.
Participating former leaders all expressed their belief in and pride of positive outcomes that the country has achieved in the past time.Read full story
- Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has hailed outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparício da Silva’s contributions to consolidating the practical and effective development of Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership during his tenure.
During a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on February 6, Xuan affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to further strengthen its ties with Brazil, one of the top important partners in Latin America.Read full story
- On behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has signed Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW dated January 30, 2023 on the development and application of biotechnology for sustainable development of the country in the new situation.
Under the resolution, Vietnam targets becoming one of the top 10 Asian countries in terms of bio-tech production and services by 2030. The bio-tech industry will become an important economic and technical sector, with the number of firms increasing by half in terms of investment and growth scale and half of imported bio-tech products being replaced. The sector is expected to contribute to 7% of the gross domestic product (GDP).Read full story
- There has not been any information confirming Vietnamese citizens are among those affected by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the most powerful over the past nearly 100 years.
On February 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese embassies in Turkey as well as in Iran and Syria to contact local authorities and the Vietnamese expatriate community to update information and be ready to take citizen protection measures in case there are Vietnamese among victims of the disaster that occurred in the morning of the same day. Read full story
- Pasaxon (People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on February 6 ran an article on 93 years of growth and strength of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its front page, on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).
The article wrote that since he was young, witnessing Vietnam being oppressed, poor and hungry, Nguyen Tat Thanh (President Ho Chi Minh) nurtured an aspiration to find a way to save his country and bring independence to the Vietnamese people. After a 30-year journey abroad searching for national salvation with revolutionary activities in 28 countries globally, he always held a strong belief and aspiration for national independence.Read full story
- An elephant named Voi Nam whose parents were born in Vietnam and gifted to Germany’s Leipzig Zoo in 1984 and 1985 by Ho Chi Minh City's authority has welcomed its second baby elephant in the zoo on December 20, 2022.
A ceremony to name the new born elephant was held on February 2 with the name “Bao Ngoc” (valuable gem) was chosen.Read full story
- The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) and Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation on February 6 kicked off the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) Festival – the biggest annual blood donation campaign of the season.
The one-week event themed “Donating blood in spring, multiplying happiness” expects to receive about 8,000 blood units.Read full story
|- Despite near-term trade headwinds, tourism has emerged as a source of growth for Vietnam to mitigate the challenges ahead in 2023, according to the “Vietnam at a glance” report released by HSBC on February 6.
The report stressed that January’s data showed Vietnam continues to face difficulties in trade and the inflationary pressure of increasing prices./.Read full story
