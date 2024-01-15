Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo co-chaired a high-level business dialogue in Hanoi on January 13 morning as part of the latter’s state visit to Vietnam.

At their meeting one day earlier, the two leaders shared the view that economic and trade ties remain a bright spot in bilateral relations, with two-way trade reaching 13 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2023, and expected to soon hit 15 billion USD, and even 18 billion USD by 2028. Read full story



- Indonesian President Joko Widodo left the northern port city of Hai Phong at noon on January 13, concluding his three-day state visit to Vietnam.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) and his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong. (Photo: VNA)

The leader was seen off at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong, and Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi, among others. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has granted an interview to the press highlighting the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's upcoming trip to Davos, Switzerland to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) and his official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 16-23.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hang said the WEF-54, themed "Rebuilding Trust", will take place from January 15-19, marking the largest gathering since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With nearly 100 senior leaders from countries and international organisations, around 3,000 executives from global corporations and businesses, this year's meeting will stand out as the world’s largest event to share ideas, engage in compelling discussions on the prospects of the world economy, explore new trends, and envision global development. Read full story



- Swiss experts are optimistic about the success of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming working trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland from January 16, saying that it is an opportunity for Vietnam to assert its contributions and role at multilateral forums.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Bern, former Deputy Prime Minister of Germany and first Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland Philipp Rösler said Vietnam has made significant contributions to multilateral forums in recent years. Read full story



- The Swiss-Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) made its debut at a ceremony held on January 12 in Zurich city, aiming to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth between Vietnamese and Swiss enterprises.



SVEF Chairman Philipp Rösler said the forum’s target is to create a platform that not only helps improve mutual understanding but also promotes deep interactions and innovation partnership between Vietnam and Switzerland. It is not only a venue for individuals and businesses of the two countries to gather but also a place to incubate ideas, collaboration and transformational projects, thereby helping to bring mutual benefits to the two countries, he added. Read full story



- Swiss journalist Guy Mettan has highlighted Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” and “Make in Vietnam” chip production efforts in an article published on online newspaper bonpourlatete.com on January 12.



The article was released ahead of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Read full story



- Vietnam's tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019 when COVID-19 had yet to disrupt global travel.



In 2023, the figure hit 12.6 million, surpassing the initial target by 57% and achieving the adjusted goal of 12-13 million. The number of domestic travelers, meanwhile, stood at 108 million, up 6% compared to the set target. Tourism activities generated about 678 trillion VND (27.85 billion USD) in revenue, 4.3% higher than the yearly plan. Read full story



- Athletes Ha Minh Thanh, Phan Xuan Chuyen and Vu Tien Nam on January 14 joined the 25m standard pistol event, the final competition for Vietnamese shooters at the 2024 Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta.



As a result, Thanh amassed 566 points, while Chuyen and Nam contributed 562 and 551 points, respectively, resulting in a team total of 1,679 points and securing a silver medal. This marks the second silver for this trio in the team event and also the second for the Vietnamese delegation at the tournament./. Read full story