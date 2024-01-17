Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Government proposed two options to pilot a mechanism to decentralise the management and implementation of national target programmes to district-level administrations at the fifth extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly on January 16.

An overview of the fifth extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

In the first option, the Government recommended that the pilot mechanism should not be implemented right in the 2024-2025 period. Instead, policies guiding the implementation of national target programmes in the 2026-2030 period will be issued.



- The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth extraordinary meeting on January 16, during which the Government proposed to the National Assembly an additional allocation of more than 63.72 trillion VND (2.59 billion USD) for the mid-term public investment plan from the central budget for the 2021-2025 period.

Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

On the second day of the meeting, NA deputies deliberated on the supplementary capital for the mid-term public investment plan from the central budget for the 2021-2025 period, as well as several mechanisms and special policies to overcome obstacles and expedite the implementation of national target programmes.



- President Vo Van Thuong and a working delegation paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son temple, a sacred site dedicated to ancestors of the revered leader, and at the Kim Lien special national heritage site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An on January 16.

President Vo Van Thuong pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

They respectfully offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and a national liberation hero.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over a dialogue with businesses on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), automobile industry, semiconductor chip and ecosystem development in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (front row, centre) and participating businesses at the dialogue in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the participation of leaders of many world-leading tech giants such as Google, Siemens, Mahindra, Ericsson, Visa Inc, Qualcomm, and others.



- Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has extended congratulations to Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, commending his outstanding performance during his tenure in Vietnam and acknowledging his significant role in advancing ties between the two nations.

During a reception held in Hanoi on January 16 for the outgoing ambassador, Lam highlighted the noteworthy progress in bilateral political and diplomatic relations over the past years, marked by high-level visits; the signing of various cooperation agreements encompassing diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, national defense-security, education-training, and healthcare; along with the establishment of important cooperation mechanisms.



- The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on January 16 launched its 15th annual Whitebook 2024, which offers insights on Vietnam’s business policy from the European business community.



Addressing the event, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Ambassador Julien Guerrier highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in realising the potential of the recommendations in the Whitebook.



- The World Bank (WB) hosted a workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 16, seeking measures to boost citizens' participation in the planning, design, and implementation of public services through digital technology.



In Can Tho, WB-funded public investment projects are being implemented in various sectors such as healthcare, irrigation, agriculture, urban development, and transport.



- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Singapore's Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2024-2025 period at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 16, in a bid to bring about remarkable benefits for tourists and develop tourism between Vietnam and Singapore.



Accordingly, the two sides will jointly develop tourism products and promotional initiatives to promote Sentosa as a premier destination, attracting passengers flying on Vietnam Airlines to Sentosa island. Travellers will be presented with enticing offers, including exclusive product packages, promotions for entertainment experiences on Sentosa, privileges for passengers with boarding cards, and Golden Lotus Plus membership benefits./.