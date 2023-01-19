☀️ Morning digest January 19
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Vietnamese Government always values the development of traditional friendship with Portugal, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.
PM Chinh suggested both sides facilitate visits, especially those at high level to raise mutual understanding and political trust, as well as fully and effectively tap existing cooperation mechanisms and build new ones to step up collaboration in promising areas that match their interests.Read full story
- The 15th National Assembly's third extraordinary meeting took place in Hanoi on January 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
At the meeting, the legislature listened to a proposal by the NA Standing Committee on relieving Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the position as President of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure and allowing him to cease performing duties as deputy to the 15th legislature. Read full story
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will undertake the role of acting President of Vietnam until the National Assembly elects a new President, the NA Standing Committee made the announcement to agencies, organisations at home and abroad, voters and people nationwide.
On behalf of the NA Standing Committee on January 18, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue signed the Notice No. 404/TB-UBTVQH15 on the exercise of the right of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.Read full story
- The Vietnamese Government always values the development of traditional friendship with Portugal, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.
PM Chinh suggested both sides facilitate visits, especially those at high level to raise mutual understanding and political trust, as well as fully and effectively tap existing cooperation mechanisms and build new ones to step up collaboration in promising areas that match their interests.Read full story
- The 15th National Assembly's third extraordinary meeting took place in Hanoi on January 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
At the meeting, the legislature listened to a proposal by the NA Standing Committee on relieving Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the position as President of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure and allowing him to cease performing duties as deputy to the 15th legislature. Read full story
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will undertake the role of acting President of Vietnam until the National Assembly elects a new President, the NA Standing Committee made the announcement to agencies, organisations at home and abroad, voters and people nationwide.
On behalf of the NA Standing Committee on January 18, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue signed the Notice No. 404/TB-UBTVQH15 on the exercise of the right of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.Read full story
Vo Thi Anh Xuan (Photo: VNA)- Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife left Hanoi on January 18, concluding their seven-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
While in Vietnam, the RoK leader paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum; paid a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; and held talks with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 18 paid tribute to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and General Vo Nguyen Giap at their homes in Hanoi, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s largest national festival.
Pham Van Dong served as a Politburo member in 35 years, a member of the Party Central Committee in 41 years, and as Prime Minister in 32 years from 1955 to 1987.Read full story
- Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2023).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu, have also exchanged congratulatory messages, respectively.Read full story
- Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires to Vietnam of the G4 countries, namely New Zealand, Canada, Norway and Switzerland, recently visited Village Chance - a complex of schools and apartments for the disabled, poor and orphaned children, in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
They played sports with disabled children and conveyed New Year wishes which were recorded in a video clip lasting over three minutes. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania has held the 2023 Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Speaking at the event last weekend, Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, Comoros, Somalia and Burundi Nguyen Nam Tien affirmed that the Vietnamese community in Tanzania and East African countries are an inseparable part of the nation.Read full story
VinFast Canada to join Montreal International Auto Show 2023. - Illustrative image (Photo:
- Domestic auto-maker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced that it will join the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) 2023 in Quebec, Canada from January 20-29 with a diversity of models, including VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9./.Read full story