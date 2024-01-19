Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, President Vo Van Thuong and his spose host a reception to welcome Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse in Hanoi on December 12, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh exchanged messages of greetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue exchanged congratulatory messages with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on January 18 sent congratulations to Tamura Tomoko on her election as Chairwoman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee for the 29th tenure.

Tamura Tomoko was recently elected Chairwoman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee for the 29th tenure. (Photo: Kyodo/The Japan Times)

Congratulating the JCP on its successful 29th congress and Tamura Tomoko on her election, the CPV leader praised the last 102 years, as the JCP has stayed consistent in the goal of a democratic revolution towards a socialist revolution and in the objection to wars and hegemonism, and attached importance to the development of theory about socialism and the building of its policies, platform, and organisation. Read full story



– President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with 50 delegates representing over 2,000 persons featured in “Viec tu te” (Good deeds), a TV show of Vietnam Television (VTV), in Hanoi on January 18.

President Vo Van Thuong meets representatives of the persons featured in the "Viec tu te" programme of Vietnam Television on January 18. (Photo: VNA)

Launched in 2014, the show has told more than 2,200 stories about the kindness of people of all ages, from various regions, and with different backgrounds, including teachers dedicating their entire life to the education of disadvantaged children in remote areas, those donating all of their property to care for the homeless and orphans, and the ones actively engaging in community activities. Read full story



– Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hosted an official welcome ceremony in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time) for PM Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, who are paying an official visit to Hungary.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (R) and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at the official welcome ceremony for the latter in Budapest on January 18 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is taking place at a time when the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries with a history of over 70 years are developing fruitfully in all fields. Read full story



– Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue paid a working visit to Bac Giang on January 18, asking the northern province to step up infrastructure development to attract major investors.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to workers of the JA Solar Vietnam Co. Ltd. in Bac Giang province on January 18. (Photo: VNA)

In Viet Yen district, he visited the JA Solar Vietnam Co. Ltd, which has invested 967 million USD in three projects in Bac Giang since 2016 to form a solar battery production chain. Read full story



– Commander of the Border Guard Command Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai and Head of Home Office International Operation of the UK’s Home Office Victoria Pullen signed an agreement on cooperation in the prevention and combating of human trafficking between the two sides in Hanoi on January 18.

Under the agreement, the two sides will increase information exchange; cooperate in detecting, preventing, investigating, and handling drug crimes; coordinate to verify, rescue, and support victims in specialised projects and cases; exchange experiences in human trafficking prevention and combat; provide support in training and capacity building in human trafficking prevention and control, particularly improve English proficiency for border guard officers. Read full story



– Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai on January 18 had a working session with Chief Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam Jonathan Baker.

Thai congratulated Jonathan on starting his working term in Vietnam in the context that Vietnam and UNESCO have committed to promoting a deeper and more practical relationship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the 2021-2025 period signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit and working session with UNESCO in November 2021. The two sides pledged to expand cooperation in natural sciences, culture, and education./. Read full story