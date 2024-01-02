☀️ Morning digest January 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.
Expressing his delight at Hau Giang's achievements after 20 years of establishment, Thuong hailed the province's efforts to take care of the impoverished, families with difficulties, and people who rendered services to the nation.
He visited Tra Linh border gate in the province's Trung Khanh district after its upgrade.
The 121km expressway will have four tunnels through the mountains and several bridges over valleys, and its total investment for the two phases will be nearly 23 trillion VND (947.6 million USD).
The campaign has been jointly implemented by the Ministry of Public Security and Soc Trang provincial authorities.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2) and the New Year 2024, he said that Vietnam has reaped positive results in economic expansion despite complex developments of the world situation as a result of armed conflicts, financial crisis, and economic recession.
Themed "Cultural heritage with international integration and development", the event will feature an array of standout festivals, including Spring Festival from January to March, Summer Festival from April to June, Autumn Festival from July to September, and Winter Festival from October to December, and hundreds of response activities.
- Engaging the community in the preservation of natural resources and cultural heritage values has an important role to play in boosting sustainable development since it will bring substantial benefits to the national economy.
It will continue operating an open market in a flexible and proactive fashion, and stand ready to support liquidity for the credit institution system.
- President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony to hand over 1,400 houses, worth more than 70 billion VND (2.88 million USD), to poor families in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on January 1.
Expressing his delight at Hau Giang's achievements after 20 years of establishment, Thuong hailed the province's efforts to take care of the impoverished, families with difficulties, and people who rendered services to the nation.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 1 suggested considering the possibility of building a border economic zone in the northern border province of Cao Bang.
He visited Tra Linh border gate in the province's Trung Khanh district after its upgrade.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 1 attended a ground-breaking ceremony of the first phase of a project to build an expressway connecting the two northwestern border provinces of Lang Son and Cao Bang.
The 121km expressway will have four tunnels through the mountains and several bridges over valleys, and its total investment for the two phases will be nearly 23 trillion VND (947.6 million USD).
- President Vo Van Thuong on January 1 attended an event to sum up the implementation of a campaign to build 1,200 houses for poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
The campaign has been jointly implemented by the Ministry of Public Security and Soc Trang provincial authorities.
- Vietnam’s economic achievements deserve to be lauded and receive applause from the international community, including Cuba, according to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2) and the New Year 2024, he said that Vietnam has reaped positive results in economic expansion despite complex developments of the world situation as a result of armed conflicts, financial crisis, and economic recession.
- A kaleidoscope of festive activities will be held throughout 2024 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in the framework of the Hue Festival 2024, the provincial People’s Committee said on January 1.
Themed "Cultural heritage with international integration and development", the event will feature an array of standout festivals, including Spring Festival from January to March, Summer Festival from April to June, Autumn Festival from July to September, and Winter Festival from October to December, and hundreds of response activities.
- Engaging the community in the preservation of natural resources and cultural heritage values has an important role to play in boosting sustainable development since it will bring substantial benefits to the national economy.
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will improve credit quality and prioritise capital for spearhead sectors that drive the economic growth in 2024.
It will continue operating an open market in a flexible and proactive fashion, and stand ready to support liquidity for the credit institution system.
Ho Chi Minh City welcomed its first foreign tourists on a Vietnam Airlines' flight from Paris while Da Nang city greeted the first visitors on flights from Tokyo and Hanoi.
- The central province of Thua Thien – Hue accorded its first 200 visitors on New Year day to a special welcoming ceremony at Phu Bai International Airport on January 1.
Besides bouquets and souvenirs, passengers on Vietnam Airlines' Flight VN1541 from Hanoi enjoyed an art performance and received New Year wishes from local authorities./.