Politics Lao Cai, China’s Yunnan province step up cooperation Localities in the northern mountainous border province of Lao Cai and Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province will bolster collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, and industrial parks in the time to come, heard a working session held in Lao Cai city on December 31.

Politics Cuban Ambassador highly values Vietnam’s economic development results Vietnam’s economic achievements deserve to be lauded and receive applause from the international community, including Cuba, according to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.

Politics PM engages in dialogue with farmers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 30 chaired his annual dialogue with farmers nationwide, with its theme highlighting farmers’ central role in the development of agriculture, rural economy, and green, sustainable new-style rural areas.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Cuba on 65th National Day Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly on December 31 cabled messages of congratulations to their Cuban counterparts on the 65th National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959 - 2024).