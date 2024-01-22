☀️ Morning digest January 22
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong on January 20 evening attended the “Spring in border areas warms people’s hearts” programme in Ha Tien city, the southern province of Kien Giang.
President Vo Van Thuong (centre) gives Tet gifts to people in the southern province of Kien Giang. (Photo: VNA)The event was held by the Border Guard High Command and the People’s Committee of Kien Giang province ahead of of the Lunar New Year (Tet).Read full text
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam visited Prahova county on January 21 as part of his official visit to Romania.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with officials of Prahova and the Romanian county's Chamber of Commerce and Industry on January 21. (Photo: VNA)Introducing the county’s economic potential and opportunities of cooperation with Vietnam, officials of the Romanian Government, Prahova, and the county’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Prahova, a leading industrial, oil and gas, tourism, and cultural hub of Romania, established the twin relationship with Vietnam’s Hoa Binh province in 2019. Read full text
– Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh on January 20.
At the event, the top legislator commended the local Party Committee, authority and people on the achievement that they have carved out across economy, society, defence, security, Party building, and social welfare, among others, creating the momentum for the province to develop stronger in the time ahead.Read full text
– Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the importance of solidarity in a divided world while addressing a plenary session of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 20.
Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at a plenary session of the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on January 20. (Photo: VNA)In her speech, Xuan affirmed NAM’s leading role in upholding international law, consolidating multilateralism, promoting disarmament, reducing inequality at economic and financial institutions, considerably contributing to the settlement of global issues.Read full text
– The Vietnamese community in Germany are delighted at the coming state visit to Vietnam by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thinh, head of the research group at TU Dortmund University and Standing Vice Chairman of the federation of Vietnamese people associations in the European nation.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of a state visit on January 23 - 24, Thinh considered the trip as an important milestone in bilateral relations, a demonstration of continuous successes of Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” and stature in the international arena, and also an affirmation by the German Government that Vietnam is a strategic partner with a new standing.Read full text
– The People’s Court of Dak Lak on January 20 sentenced ten defendants to life imprisonment on the charge of terrorism in the trial of the case of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” that occurred in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11 last year.
A total of 100 defendants were brought to court in connection with the case. Read full text
– Vietnam is the destination with the highest number of business class bookings, followed by Thailand and Japan, according to data from Gmarket’s analysis of 2023 airline ticket sales in the Republic of Korea (RoK) market.
Gmarket's Data released on January 19 showed that a major e-commerce platform in the RoK, the number of purchases of premium airline tickets such as business class tickets increased significantly last year as demand for overseas travel increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the number of business class flight bookings increased by 254% in 2023, 3.5 times higher than in 2022.Read full text/.