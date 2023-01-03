☀️ Morning digest January 3
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with key leaders of Quang Ngai on January 1, during which he suggested that the central province should prioritise the processing-manufacturing sector as well as high technology, innovation and digital transformation.
Quang Ngai should take Dung Quat Economic Zone and the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) as its new growth motivations, he said. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and launched a groundbreaking ceremony for 12 components of the second phase of the north-south expressway project in the central province of Quang Ngai on January 1.
The 12 component projects cover a total length of 723.7km, of which the Ha Tinh-Quang Tri section is 260.9km, Quang Ngai-Nha Trang 352.1km and Can Tho-Ca Mau 110.9km. The total investment is initially estimated at nearly 147 trillion VND (6.23 billion USD). Read full story
- Vietnam is speeding up the development of the digital economy, considering this a "breakthrough" step to promote the country's economic growth in the context of the 4th industrial revolution.
Vietnam is viewed as a country with high potential for fast digital economic development and digital transformation trend across all fields. Read full story
- Vietnam has been listed among the world's top 30 powerful countries in 2022 by US News & World Report.
With a GDP of over 363 billion USD and a population of more than 98.2 million, Vietnam stands at the 30th position in the rankings, only after Singapore (26th position) among the Southeast Asian countries. Read full story
- The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro exploited over 3 million tonnes of oil and condensate gas at Block 09-1 in 2022, officially surpassing the two additional tasks assigned at the 54th Vietsovpetro Council meeting.
According Vietsovpetro, it faced many difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, rising prices of raw materials, supply shortages, and disruptions in the global supply chain. Read full story
- The Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies will add “place of birth” information in new passports from January 1, 2023, said the Vietnam Immigration Department.
Ordinary passports, issued before January 1, 2023 according to previously issued forms, are still valid until the expiry of the period stated in the passport. Read full story
- Hanoi welcomed 208,000 tourists, earning 779 billion VND (32.9 million USD) during the three-day New Year holiday (December 31, 2022 - January 2, 2023), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The capital city served 170,000 domestic tourists in the holiday, 3 times higher than the same period last year, the department reported.Read full story./.