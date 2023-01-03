Politics Foreign ambassadors optimistic about cooperation with Vietnam in 2023 Ambassadors of the US, India, Australia have expressed their optimism about relations with Vietnam this year across fields in their remarks for the New Year.

Politics Vietnam – New potential, global position and aspirations Vietnam is a friend, a reliable partner of all countries and a responsible member of the international community. Its stature has generated new potential toward rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.

Politics Greetings to Cuba on National Day Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 1 extended their congratulations to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Cuba’s 64th National Day (January 1, 1959 - 2023).

Politics Three Bangladeshis awarded for promoting relations with Vietnam The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh has given awards to three Bangladeshis in recognition of their contributions to promoting friendship relations between the two countries, especially to introducing the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh who was recognised by UNESCO as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture, to local residents.