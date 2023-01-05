☀️ Morning digest January 5
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila in Hanoi on January 4, discussing the nations’ ties and their celebration of 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations (1950-2023).
Appreciating Romania’s support for Vietnam in its previous struggle for independence and current development, the President noted that the European country has helped train thousands of Vietnamese students and postgraduates and aided Vietnam with 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during outbreaks. Read full story
- The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly will open at 8am in Hanoi on January 5, which will be live broadcast nationwide by the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and Vietnam NA Television.
The NA Standing Committee, Government, agencies, individuals and organisations concerned have promptly prepared for contents to submit to the NA for consideration and approval at the meeting. Read full story
- The Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs held a teleconference on January 4 to review its 2022 activities and launch tasks set for 2023.
Speaking at the event, Minister and Chairman of the committee Hau A Lenh said 2022 was the first year to launch the National Target Programme on socio-economic development for ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2023 period, with the first stage from 2021-2025. Read full story
- A number of Vietnam's rubber growing projects in the southern Lao province of Attapeu have produced positive results since 2008, contributing to the host country's socio-economic development.
Identifying rubber as a key pillar for socio-economic development in disadvantaged areas, the provincial authorities have granted licenses to five Vietnamese firms to grow rubber trees and build rubber processing plants in four districts since 2008. Read full story
- The tourism sector raked in about 9.6 trillion VND (408.3 million USD) in revenue during the three-day 2023 New Year holiday, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported on January 4.
From December 31, 2022, to January 2, 2023, the sector recorded about 3 million domestic travellers. Read full story
- Hanoi has set a target to have about 950 enterprises operating in the field of supporting industries this year, an increase of approximately 20 compared to 2022.
Of the total, there will be about 300 - 350 firms with production systems and products with international standards and sufficient supply capacity serving participation in the global production network of multinational conglomerates in Vietnam. Read full story
- The People's Committee of Binh Duong province on January 4 held a ceremony to launch Korean, Chinese and Japanese-language versions of the Binh Duong Portal.
Speaking at the event, the chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh asked the Binh Duong Portal to continue to promote its achievements and reputation as the official information channel of the provincial government. Read full story
