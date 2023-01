- The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila in Hanoi on January 4, discussing the nations’ ties and their celebration of 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations (1950-2023).Appreciating Romania’s support for Vietnam in its previous struggle for independence and current development, the President noted that the European country has helped train thousands of Vietnamese students and postgraduates and aided Vietnam with 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during outbreaks. Read full story - The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly will open at 8am in Hanoi on January 5, which will be live broadcast nationwide by the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and Vietnam NA Television.The NA Standing Committee, Government, agencies, individuals and organisations concerned have promptly prepared for contents to submit to the NA for consideration and approval at the meeting. Read full story - The Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs held a teleconference on January 4 to review its 2022 activities and launch tasks set for 2023.Speaking at the event, Minister and Chairman of the committee Hau A Lenh said 2022 was the first year to launch the National Target Programme on socio-economic development for ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2023 period, with the first stage from 2021-2025. Read full story - A number of Vietnam's rubber growing projects in the southern Lao province of Attapeu have produced positive results since 2008, contributing to the host country's socio-economic development.Identifying rubber as a key pillar for socio-economic development in disadvantaged areas, the provincial authorities have granted licenses to five Vietnamese firms to grow rubber trees and build rubber processing plants in four districts since 2008. Read full story