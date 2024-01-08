Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam and Laos agreed on major orientations to bolster their partnership in 2024, during the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation that was held in Hanoi on January 7 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, right) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone (first, left) witness the signing of the minutes of meeting in Hanoi on January 7 (Photo: VNA)

The two sides concurred to continue specifying and effectively implementing agreements reached by the Politburos of Vietnam and Laos, the outcomes the meeting of leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the Cambodian People's Party, as well as the joint statements and deals reached at this meeting.Read full text



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired a Vietnam-Laos investment cooperation conference in Hanoi on January 7, as part of the latter's ongoing visit to Vietnam.



Along with highlighting the investment environment and incentives for investors of Vietnam and Laos, participants evaluated bilateral investment and business cooperation over the years, and sketched out collaboration orientations in the future.Read full text



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hanoi on January 6 with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse (R) and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse in Hanoi on January 6. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh welcomed the first official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in his new capacity, and highly valued the achievements that the Party, State and people of Laos have obtained recently, especially maintaining political - social stability and national defence - security, and boosting economic recovery.Read full text



- State President Vo Van Thuong hosted visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on January 6.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) hosts visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on January 6 (Photo: VNA)

Thuong expressed his belief that the Lao PM's visit and co-chairing of the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee will create a new impetus for the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.Read full text



-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on January 7, during which he affirmed that Vietnam always gives the highest priority to the special traditional relations with Laos.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) welcomes Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on January 7 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese top legislator congratulated Laos on successfully hosting the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Parliamentary Summit in December 2023 which helps foster the relations among the three parliaments in particular and the three countries in general.Read full text



- Vietnam always attaches importance to the good traditional friendship with Cambodia, President Vo Van Thuong told visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun during a meeting in Hanoi on January 7.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun (Photo: VNA)

Hosting a reception for the Cambodian guest, President Thuong highly valued the fact that Vietnamese Deputy PM Le Minh Khai and his Cambodian counterpart Savoeun delivered speeches which spotlighted the flourishing relations between Vietnam and Cambodia at a meeting to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the war defending the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian troops and people, defeating the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024).Read full text



- A delegation of the Bulgarian National Assembly headed by Speaker Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov had a working trip to the northern province of Ninh Binh on January 6, within the framework of the Speaker's official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Doan Minh Huan (R) receives Speaker of Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov. (Photo: VNA)

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Doan Minh Huan briefed the Bulgarian guests on the local socio-economic development, potential, and advantages, while highlighting the province's tourism attractions.Read full text



-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has ordered Hai Phong to promptly translate its vision, perspective, and goals into specific and detailed plans, showing the best performance in implementing the master plan of the northern port city to 2040 with a vision to 2050.



During a working session with the municipal Party Committee on January 6 afternoon as part of his working trip to the city, the top legislator expressed his impression on the the remarkable 10.34% growth of the local Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) index, which is nearly twice the national average.Read full text



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of the northern port city of Hai Phong met with local voters who are workers on January 6.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the meeting with workers in Hai Phong city on January 6. (Photo: VNA)

Applauding local socio-economic development last year, the top legislator said Hai Phong is a bright spot in the disbursement of public investment, the recovery of tourism and services, and the implementation of social security policies, helping create jobs and improve the life quality of workers.Read full text



-Six hundred gift packages and essential goods donated by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and Vietnamese associations and businesses the Kansai region and adjacent prefectures were presented on January 6 to Vietnamese interns and Japanese citizens living in Ishikawa - the locality hit by the recent earthquake in central Japan.

Representatives from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and Vietnamese associations and businesses in the Kansai region and adjacent prefectures visit and present gifts to earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Ishikawa (Photo: VNA)

In a meeting with Mayor of Nanao city Chatani Yoshitaka, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha said that relief goods have been delivered to the Vietnamese and Japanese communities in Ishikawa.Read full text./.



