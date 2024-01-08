☀️ Morning digest January 8
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam and Laos agreed on major orientations to bolster their partnership in 2024, during the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation that was held in Hanoi on January 7 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.
The two sides concurred to continue specifying and
effectively implementing agreements reached by the Politburos of Vietnam and
Laos, the outcomes the meeting of leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam,
the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the Cambodian People's Party, as well
as the joint statements and deals reached at this meeting.Read full text
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired a Vietnam-Laos investment cooperation conference in Hanoi on January 7, as part of the latter's ongoing visit to Vietnam.
Along with highlighting the investment environment and incentives for investors of Vietnam and Laos, participants evaluated bilateral investment and business cooperation over the years, and sketched out collaboration orientations in the future.Read full text
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hanoi on January 6 with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7.
PM Chinh welcomed the first official visit to
Vietnam by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in his new capacity, and highly
valued the achievements that the Party, State and people of Laos have obtained
recently, especially maintaining political - social stability and national
defence - security, and boosting economic recovery.Read full text
- State President Vo Van Thuong hosted visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on January 6.
Thuong expressed his belief that the Lao PM's
visit and co-chairing of the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental
Committee will create a new impetus for the great friendship, special
solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.Read full text
-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on January 7, during which he affirmed that Vietnam always gives the highest priority to the special traditional relations with Laos.
The Vietnamese top legislator congratulated Laos
on successfully hosting the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Parliamentary Summit in
December 2023 which helps foster the relations among the three parliaments in
particular and the three countries in general.Read full text
- Vietnam always attaches importance to the good traditional friendship with Cambodia, President Vo Van Thuong told visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun during a meeting in Hanoi on January 7.
Hosting a reception for the Cambodian guest,
President Thuong highly valued the fact that Vietnamese Deputy PM Le Minh
Khai and his Cambodian counterpart Savoeun delivered speeches which
spotlighted the flourishing relations between Vietnam and Cambodia at a meeting
to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the war defending the
southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian troops and people,
defeating the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024).Read full text
- A delegation of the Bulgarian National Assembly headed by Speaker Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov had a working trip to the northern province of Ninh Binh on January 6, within the framework of the Speaker's official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Doan
Minh Huan briefed the Bulgarian guests on the local socio-economic development,
potential, and advantages, while highlighting the province's tourism
attractions.Read full text
-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has ordered Hai Phong to promptly translate its vision, perspective, and goals into specific and detailed plans, showing the best performance in implementing the master plan of the northern port city to 2040 with a vision to 2050.
During a working session with the municipal Party Committee on January 6 afternoon as part of his working trip to the city, the top legislator expressed his impression on the the remarkable 10.34% growth of the local Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) index, which is nearly twice the national average.Read full text
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of the northern port city of Hai Phong met with local voters who are workers on January 6.
Applauding local socio-economic development last
year, the top legislator said Hai Phong is a bright spot in the disbursement of
public investment, the recovery of tourism and services, and the implementation
of social security policies, helping create jobs and improve the life quality
of workers.Read full text
-Six hundred gift packages and essential goods donated by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and Vietnamese associations and businesses the Kansai region and adjacent prefectures were presented on January 6 to Vietnamese interns and Japanese citizens living in Ishikawa - the locality hit by the recent earthquake in central Japan.
In a meeting with Mayor of Nanao city Chatani
Yoshitaka, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha said that relief
goods have been delivered to the Vietnamese and Japanese communities in
Ishikawa.Read full text./.