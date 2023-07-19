Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- A book on Vietnam’s military policy and defence strategy in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, was made public at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 18.



The event was jointly held by the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House. Read full story



- With its mangrove forest ecosystem and biosphere reserves, Ho Chi Minh City’s outlying Can Gio district should be developed into an urban area in the forest, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 18.

PM Pham Minh Chinh makes a field trip to the Can Gio international container transshipment port. (Photo: VNA)

The government leader made the suggestion at a working session with representatives from ministries, agencies and HCM City after he made a field trip to the Can Gio international container transshipment port and the Can Gio sea encroachment urban area projects. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18 called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support Vietnam in responding to new health challenges and particularly enhancing the capacity of its grassroots health care system.

At a reception for WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt in Hanoi, Ha spoke highly of the organisation’s coordinating role in the context of the world facing various disease challenges, and its support to Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Singapore from July 17-18 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

FM Bui Thanh Son (left) and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. (Photo: VNA)

The first official visit to Singapore by Son took place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic partnership. Read full story



- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust, promoting multifaceted cooperation, and developing the two countries’ relations in a more substantive and effective manner.



This is the Malaysian leader’s first official visit to Vietnam since he took office last December. The trip will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story



- The ASEAN Online Sale Day 2023, the largest online shopping event in Southeast Asia, is scheduled to take place from August 8 - 22, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Within the framework of the event, consumers in the ASEAN region can shop on digital platforms and major domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms with exclusive offers. Read full story



- Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul suggested Vietnam and Malaysia cooperate to attract more investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21, the minister said he will accompany the PM with the aim of promoting trade and investment ties between the two countries. Read full story



- The image of the Vietnamese national flag on the roof of a hall on Truong Sa Lon Island was shown in the Google Maps app on July 18 morning.

The image of the Vietnamese national flag on the roof of a hall on Truong Sa Lon Island was shown in the Google Maps app. (Screen shot Photo)

Accordingly, when searching for “Truong Sa Lon” in satellite image mode on the app on smartphones and on the website, users can easily see the image of a flag with a yellow star in the middle of a red background on the roof of the island's hall. Read full story



- Four Chinese tourists were killed and many others hurt after a coach overturned on Khanh Le pass in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 18 afternoon.



Ho Ngoc Hung, a 58-year-old man from Ho Chi Minh City, was driving the vehicle from Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province when he lost control of the coach which then overturned./. Read full story