Videos Potential remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: Malaysian Ambassador Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato Tan Yang Thai has said the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship is developing soundly, and there remains potential to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the coming time.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front leader meets chairman of Chinese parliament Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, had a meeting in Beijing on July 19 with Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party Central Committee's Office requested to better consultancy work Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai on July 19 asked the Party Central Committee's Office to improve its consultancy work and well fulfill its assigned tasks in the remaining months of this year.