Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong and other leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, joined many activities in tribute to martyrs, revolutionaries and patriots in the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau on June 19 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).
The delegates also met with revolutionaries who were once detained in the offshore Con Dao Prison and presented gifts to people with meritorious services to the revolution, in Con Dao district. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed the ongoing Vietnam visit by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Zambry Abdul Kadir on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties this year, during a reception in Hanoi on July 19.
PM Chinh welcomed the Malaysian Foreign Minister and his Vietnamese counterpart to co-chair the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation from July 19-20, contributing to reviewing the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries and preparing for the official Vietnam visit by the Malaysian Prime Minister and his spouse from July 20-21. Read full story
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue underlined the importance of planning, especially urban planning during a meeting with the Vietnam Urban Development Planning Association (VUPDA) in Hanoi on July 19.
NA Chairman Hue thanked VUPDA members for offering feedback on the revised Land Law, the amended Housing Law, the draft revised Law on Real Estate Business and relevant laws such as the Law on Urban Planning and the Law on Construction which are being considered by the legislature. Read full story
– Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, had a meeting in Beijing on July 19 with Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.
Chien expressed his delight at the flourishing relations between the two Parties and the two countries, especially the significance of the official visits to China by CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in November 2022 and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in late June 2023. Read full story
– Japan’s discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea will not impact Vietnam’s sea areas, said Deputy Director of the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Saftery under the Ministry of Science and Technology Pham Van Toan told the ministry's regular press conference for the second quarter in Hanoi on July 19.
Toan said that on March 11, 2011, an incident occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan due to the impact of an earthquake and tsunami, resulting in a large amount of radioactive wastewater. To handle this waste, Japan's discharge plan has been assessed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and leading nuclear safety experts based on the IAEA's safety standards. Read full story
– The building and development of the e-Government and digital Government were among the outstanding achievements in administrative reform in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.
In June alone, nearly 22 million transactions were conducted through the National Data Exchange Platform, raising the six-month figure to 276.9 million, according to the ministry. Read full story
– The export of rice, fruit and vegetables to China and other markets posted a remarkable surge by 34.7% and 64.2%, respectively in the first half, said an official during a meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Hanoi on July 19 to review the market situation and launch tasks for the coming quarters of this year.
Director of the MARD’s Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department Nguyen Nhu Tiep predicted export growth of fruit and vegetables to be maintained in the second half if exporters pay attention to quality, design, packaging and origin tracing to meet market demand. Read full story./.