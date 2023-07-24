Politics President of Vietnam starts official visit to Austria President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Vienna International Airport on July 23 afternoon (local time), starting an official visit to Austria at the invitation of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.

Videos President’s Austria visit to help boost bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong left Hanoi on July 23 for an official visit to Austria, a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican. Austria is the first leg of the President’s trip. The visit to Austria is expected to help promote bilateral ties and multilateral diplomacy.

Politics Expert gives suggestions on Vietnam-Austria economic cooperation strategy On the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong's official visit to Austria, Dr. Patrick Horvath, secretary general of Vienna-based think tank Foundation for Scientific Economic Policy (WIWIPOL) and a volunteer in Austrian cultural exchange and integration organisation “Asia in Vienna,” has written an article suggesting a three-fold economic policy strategy between Vietnam and Austria.