☀️ Morning digest July 24
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse left Hanoi on July 23 morning for an official visit to Austria, a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican.
The visits, lasting until July 28, are made at the invitations of President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.
- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong's official visit to Austria reflects the close relationship between Vietnam and Austria in the context that the two sides have regularly maintained the exchange of delegations at the highest level, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alfred Gerstl, President of the Austria-Vietnam Society (GÖV) told Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
He noted that in April, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg visited Vietnam following the Austrian visit last year by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.
Austrian business delegations have also made regular visits to Vietnam, showing the significance of economic ties between the two countries, he held.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 22 inspected major transport and industrial projects in Quang Tri as part of his working trip to the central province.
The PM examined the construction of 65.7km Van Ninh-Cam Lo Expressway, a session of the Eastern North-South Expressway, which starts from Van Ninh commune, Quang Ninh district of Quang Binh province and ends at Cam Hieu commune, Cam Lo district of Quang Tri.
– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam is paying a working visit to Venezuela from July 19 to 23.
During the trip, the delegation made a courtesy call on First Vice President of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello Rondon, held talks with PSUV Vice President of Mobilisation and Events Nahum Fernandez, and had a working session with Minister of Communities and Social Movements Jorge Arreaza.
- The July 22 game between Vietnam and the US during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched football telecast in the US since last year’s men’s World Cup final, according to Fox Sports.
It said that the game, the first of the US team at World Cup 2023, averaged 5.26 million viewers on FOX, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since FOX started covering it in 2015.
- Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam are the two destinations standing in the winner list of World’s Best Awards 2023 as the favourite cities in Asia, voted by readers of by US travel magazine Travel Leisure.
According to the website, whether you're honeymooning in a dreamy Indian capital or eating your way through an awe-inspiring Japanese megalopolis, this year's reader picks for the 15 best cities in Asia all share a wealth of options for fantastic food, layers of history, and a glimpse at the magic that happens when ancient history and modernity intersect.
- More high-quality Vietnamese products have reached consumers in Singapore thanks to the efforts of the Vietnam Trade Office in the Southeast Asian country and FairPrice, a reputable Singaporean retailer.
Data from the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, Vietnam has won a large market share in Singapore for agricultural and fisheries products, including peppercorn, aquatic products, rice, vegetable, coffee, cashew and rubber.