Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen discussed measures to deepen the bilateral friendship and multifaceted cooperation during their talks in Vienna on July 24, taking place right after the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese guests.

At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Van der Bellen affirmed that Austria values the long-standing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, which was established in 1972. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his belief that Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Lao News Agency (KPL) will effectively carry out their cooperation agreements, maintaining their role as the leading press agencies of Vietnam and Laos, thus contributing to strengthening the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

During a reception in Hanoi on July 24 for KPL General Director Khampheuy Philapha, PM Chinh hailed the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two press agencies over the past five decades. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 24 for former Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Byeong-seug.

On the basis of a new cooperation agreement between the two NAs signed in 2021, Hue believed that the two legislatures have enough conditions to establish exemplary relations, making it a model of parliamentary ties in the world. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue commended outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery for his contributions to bilateral cooperation activities while receiving the diplomat in Hanoi on July 24.



Chairman Hue thanked France and the European community for offering timely support to Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, especially in vaccine supply. Read full story



- Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang paid visits to and inspected units of the Air Defence - Air Force and the Army Corps 2 High Command on July 24.



At Regiment 927 under Air Division 371, Giang emphasised the role and responsibility of ensuring safety in all tasks of the Air Defence - Air Force. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung believed that the two nations’ relationship will continue to reach new heights, serving the tangible interests of their people and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, cooperation, and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.



Expressing the belief in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (July 25, 2013 – 2023), the diplomat stated that the highlight of the past decade was the bilateral ties’ robust growth across all areas, including politics, diplomacy, economic and trade, culture, education, science-technology, health care, defence-security, and people-to-people exchanges. He said such growth truly reflects the meaning of a comprehensive partnership. Read full story



- Leaders of Vietnamese localities are more open to business opportunities, showing greater interest in seeking good technologies and economic development opportunities without being concerned about personal economic benefits or political advancement, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (IVC) Einat Halevy Levine, who has 10 years of experience in the Vietnamese business environment, has said.



In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, Einat said over the past more than a decade, Vietnam has undergone positive changes in terms of the quality of life and business environment. Many people are proficient in foreign languages, able to follow western working styles, and, notably, possess an entrepreneurial spirit. Read full story



- As many banks have been stepping up bond redemption before maturity, experts warned that the activity can affect the banks’ ability to supply capital for the economy and boost credit growth in the remaining months of this year.



According to the latest bond market report of the second quarter of 2023 issued recently by VNDirect Securities, the buybacks of corporate bond debt increased again and a large amount of bonds were repurchased by banks before maturity./. Read full story



