☀️ Morning digest July 26
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-President Vo Van Thuong and his wife and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Vienna on July 25 afternoon (local time), ending their official visit to Austria that took place from July 23-25.
The Vietnamese State leader then embarked on a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican at the invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis, respectively.
The official visit to Austria by President Thuong is a great success. He held talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, during which the two sides exchanged and agreed on orientations and measures to further deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Austria. Read full text
-Earlier, the President visited the Austrian state of Burgenland and met with Governor Hans Peter Doskozil on July 25 as part of his official trip to the European country.
Welcoming the President, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, Doskozil considered the official visit a special milestone marking the development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation to a new height, following the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.Read full text
-General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the successful 7th National Assembly (NA) election held on July 23.
Meanwhile, PM Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with his Cambodian counterpart to offer congratulations. Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin.Read full text
-Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25 to look into the implementation of some resolutions of the NA.
The event focused on the NA’s resolution on socio-economic recovery and development of localities, Resolution No 97/2019/QH14 on piloting the urban administration model in Hanoi, and Resolution No 115/2020/QH14 on piloting some specific financial - budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.Read full text
-Vietnam attaches importance to consolidating and further developing friendship and cooperation with Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli President Isaac Herzog at their meeting on July 25.
At the meeting as part of his official visit to Israel, Deputy PM Quang expressed his pleasure to visit Israel on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations.Read full text
-Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on July 25 signed the Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) in Tel Aviv in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The two countries started negotiations for the agreement seven years ago and held 12 negotiation sessions. The agreement signing is even more meaningful in the context that the two countries are holding many practical activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.Read full text
-The US Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper, on July 25 visited the Centre for DNA Identification (CDI) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).
During his meeting with VAST President Prof. Chau Van Minh and Director of the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) Le Cong Tien, Ambassador Knapper highlighted the productive cooperation between VAST and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) on improving Vietnam's capability to identify remains from the war under the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Identification of Human Remains project worth 7.4 million USD.Read full text
-A conference took place in Tokyo on July 25 to connect Japanese investors with Vietnamese localities, industrial parks, and enterprises.
The event, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, attracted a large number of investors and businesses from both countries.Read full text
- “Blackpink World Tour 2023” – a show featuring the Republic of Korea’s girl group phenomenon will go ahead as planned in Hanoi's My Dinh stadium for two nights on July 29 and 30, the Hanoi People’s Committee announced on July 25.
Blackpink is expected to attract an impressive 67,000 concertgoers for the two scheduled shows.Read full text/.
