Politics President arrives in Rome for State visit to Italy, visit to the Vatican State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse arrived in Rome on July 25 evening (Vietnam time) for a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican, made at invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

Politics Vietnam, US cooperate in addressing war consequences The US Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper, on July 25 visited the Centre for DNA Identification (CDI) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).

Politics President concludes Austria visit, heading to Italy, Vatican President Vo Van Thuong and his wife and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Vienna on July 25 afternoon (local time), ending their official visit to Austria that took place from July 23-25.

Politics Top legislator examines implementation of NA resolutions in Hanoi Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25 to look into the implementation of some resolutions of the NA.