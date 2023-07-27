☀️ Morning digest July 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella discussed and agreed on major orientations and measures to strengthen the Vietnam – Italy strategic partnership at their talks in Rome on July 26.
President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam treasures Italy in its foreign policy, adding that Vietnam always remembers and is grateful to the Italian people for their valuable support in the past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as in the current process of national construction and development. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong and Italian President Sergio Mattarella co-chaired a press conference on July 26 afternoon to inform about the results of their talks earlier.
Sergio Mattarella said he will hand over the document of the Italian Parliament ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to the Vietnamese State leader within the day. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a Government session on law-building on July 26 to discuss three law proposals, two bills, two reports and one draft resolution of the National Assembly.
Opening the session, PM Chinh underlined that Vietnam is in the process of building a law-governed socialist State in which all citizens and members of the society act in line with the Constitution and law. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang had meetings with Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek and First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim on July 26 as part of his official visit to Egypt.
The top Egyptian legislators spoke highly of Quang’s visit, expressing the belief that the trip will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations. Read full story
- Vietnam and Japan should continue their close cooperation in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 26.
Ha made the suggestion while receiving Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan, and Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Hanoi. Read full story
- Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella discussed and agreed on major orientations and measures to strengthen the Vietnam – Italy strategic partnership at their talks in Rome on July 26.
President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam treasures Italy in its foreign policy, adding that Vietnam always remembers and is grateful to the Italian people for their valuable support in the past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as in the current process of national construction and development. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong and Italian President Sergio Mattarella co-chaired a press conference on July 26 afternoon to inform about the results of their talks earlier.
Sergio Mattarella said he will hand over the document of the Italian Parliament ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to the Vietnamese State leader within the day. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a Government session on law-building on July 26 to discuss three law proposals, two bills, two reports and one draft resolution of the National Assembly.
Opening the session, PM Chinh underlined that Vietnam is in the process of building a law-governed socialist State in which all citizens and members of the society act in line with the Constitution and law. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang had meetings with Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek and First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim on July 26 as part of his official visit to Egypt.
The top Egyptian legislators spoke highly of Quang’s visit, expressing the belief that the trip will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations. Read full story
- Vietnam and Japan should continue their close cooperation in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 26.
Ha made the suggestion while receiving Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan, and Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Hanoi. Read full story
Women from ethnic groups in Muong Khuong district, northern province of Lao Cai are told about human trafficking prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)- The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Ambassadors of Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US to Vietnam, has produced a video to dispel misconceptions about human trafficking and to raise public awareness of this issue, as well as to call for more actions to protect the victims of the evil, on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Person (WDATIP) that falls on July 30.
Also joining the video is one of the most influential key opinion leaders in Vietnam, former Miss Universe Vietnam, and Top 5 Miss Universe worldwide in 2018 H'hen Nie who has 1.9 million followers on Facebook and 100,000 followers on Instagram. It aims to amplify the message among the younger generation. Read full story
- Over the past 28 years since Vietnam joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a constructive and responsible approach has consolidated Vietnam’s position in the bloc, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a lecturer of the Queensland University of Technology’s School of Justice.
Hai, who is an Adjunct Senior Lecturer of Policy and Politics at the School of Justice's Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, said that since 1995, Vietnam's position, role, voice and even influence in ASEAN have been increasing. Read full story
- An e-commerce platform that would act as a national hub connecting all local platforms nationwide is being built.
The Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (VEDA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is building the platform, named San Viet (Vietnam floor) to help narrow the e-commerce development gap between provinces and act as a national marketplace for local products, especially OCOPs (products in the One Commune One Product Programme). Read full story
Leaders from Thoulakhom district offer incense at Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument.(Photo: VNA)- Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese and Lao martyrs were organised at the the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in Thoulakhom district, and the monument dedicated to Vietnamese martyrs in Kasy district of Vientiane province on July 26.
Held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in collaboration with the Lao Veterans Federation and related agencies on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023), the events attracted crowds of overseas Vietnamese living and working in Laos. Read full story
- The benchmark VN-Index increased for the fourth consecutive trading session on July 26 to surpass 1,200 points, the highest in 10 months.
The previous time the index topped this level was on September 23, 2022, when it stood at over 1,203 points./. Read full story