☀️ Morning digest July 28
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
President Vo Van Thuong on July 27 held separate meetings with General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party Mauro Alboresi, Vice President of the Italian Democratic Party Chiara Gribaudo, and General Secretary of the Italian Communist Refoundation Party Maurizio Acerbo, as part of his State-level visit to the European nation.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction progress of the East-West road project in the northern province of Ninh Binh on July 27.
The road links the westernmost point with the easternmost point of the province, from Nho Quan mountainous district to Kim Son coastal district. It also connects the nation's important traffic axes, including the eastern North - South Expressway, Ho Chi Minh Road, National Highway 1A, the coastal road from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa and the North - South railway.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly have agreed to continue cultivating bilateral traditional friendship and fine cooperation via further increasing the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level, during their talks in Cairo on July 27.
- The Ministry of National Defence on July 27 held a ceremony to hand over the President’s decision to an officer who will take on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Mission in Abyei on the border of South Sudan and Sudan.
Under the decision, Lieutenant Colonel Dang Quoc Tuan, deputy head of the Department of Foreign Languages and Vietnamese Language, Faculty of Culture and Foreign Languages under the Political Officers College, will be sent to the UNISFA Mission (Abyei area) to take the duty of combat staff officer.
The Vietnamese Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) always treasure trade cooperation with Japan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan told Governor of Japan's Wakayama prefecture Kishimoto Shuhei during a working session in Hanoi on July 27.
- A batch of the 5-in-1 vaccine supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) arrived in Hanoi on July 27.
The batch consists of 185,700 doses of DTP-VGB-Hib vaccine, urgently provided for the Ministry of Health to address a reduction in immunisation rates and a shortage of the 5-in-1 vaccine.
- The Vietnam - Laos trade fair (VIETLAO EXPO 2023), the largest annual trade promotion event co-organised by the countries’ ministries of industry and trade, opened in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 27.
Lasting until July 31 and attracting hundreds of Vietnamese and Lao firms, the fair features approximately 250 booths. The Vietnamese section comprises 120 standard booths run by 60 enterprises from various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, agro-forestry-fishery, food processing, garments, handicrafts, interior and exterior decorations, plastics, and consumer products.
- More than 1,000 beauty brands of around 400 companies from 25 countries and territories are being introduced at the international beauty exhibition - Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2023 which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27.
Accordingly, exhibitors from such countries as the US, France, Italy, Belgium, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are showcasing cutting-edge spa and beauty salon equipment and products on an area of 10,000sq.m.