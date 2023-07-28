Politics Hanoi, Cairo sign friendship, cooperation agreement Representatives of two capital cities of Hanoi and Cairo on July 27 signed a friendship and cooperation agreement in the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, on his official visit to Egypt.

Politics President pays floral tribute at national monument in Rome President Vo Van Thuong laid a wreath at the Altare della Patria, also known as the National Monument of Victor Emmanuel II, in Rome, Italy on July 27 morning (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Egypt agree to cultivate relations via increasing visits Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly have agreed to continue cultivating bilateral traditional friendship and fine cooperation via further increasing the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level.

Politics Vietnamese officer to take on UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei The Ministry of National Defence on July 27 held a ceremony to hand over the President’s decision to an officer who will take on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Mission in Abyei on the border of South Sudan and Sudan.