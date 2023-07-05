Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to prioritise removing obstacles to production and business while chairing a teleconference between the Government and localities, and a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on July 4.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Given a host of challenges ahead, the leader called on ministries, agencies and localities to be resolved to maintain the macro-economy, control inflation and ensure major economic balances.



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Government have agreed to propose to the NA to keep this year's growth target unchanged, and Vietnam will strive to realise the set targets, however difficult it may be, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (front, second from right) and other NA deputies of Hai Phong city at the meeting with voters in Vinh Bao district on July 4. (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks while joining other NA deputies of the northern city of Hai Phong at a meeting with voters in Vinh Bao district on July 4.



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Executive Director of the Office Executive Director of the World Bank (WB) Group of Southeast Asia Wempi Saputra in Hanoi on July 4, speaking highly of the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and the WB that has helped the country promote socio-economic development and improve people's life quality.

Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang (R) meets with Executive Director of the Office Executive Director of the WB Group of Southeast Asia Wempi Saputra in Hanoi on July 4. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM thanked the WB and the Office for helping Vietnam receive a grant worth 263.9 million USD from the WB Group's International Development Association (IDA) to carry out sustainable and inclusive recovery and development under the socio-economic recovery and development programme.



- Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu led a Vietnamese delegation to the annual discussions on women’s rights, climate change and a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, within the framework of the 53rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 30-July 3.



At the annual discussion on women's rights and social welfare, Vu affirmed that the right to social security and the principle of non-discrimination have been affirmed in the Constitution and laws of Vietnam. Vietnamese women, through their organisations, have contributed to building and enforcing development and social welfare policies, with remarkable results on both global and regional aspects.



- Vietnam’s 2023 growth is below-trend amid global external headwinds, but its position as a manufacturing FDI darling remains intact, DBS, Singapore’s leading consumer bank, said in a report released on July 3.



The report pointed out that economic growth in externally oriented Vietnam rebounded in the second quarter but stayed sluggish, given the challenging global economic environment.



- Retail firms of the Republic of Korea (RoK) are stepping up efforts to tap into the Vietnamese market, which has huge growth potential thanks to its rapid economic growth and a high proportion of the working age population.



Lotte Group, one of the top two retail giants in the RoK along with Shinsegae, is the most active in the scene. The company currently has 20 affiliates operating in Vietnam, including Lotte GRS, Lotte Shopping and Lotte Culture Works.



- Vietnam raked in an estimated 6.42 billion USD from forestry product exports in the first half of 2023, down 28.8% year on year, according to the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The revenue, equivalent to 36% of this year's target, comprises 5.96 billion USD worth of wood and wood products and 455.7 million USD in non-wood items, respectively falling 29% and 26.2%.



- The goal of keeping inflation under 4.5% this year will be totally feasible, as the rate may range between 2.5-3.5%, experts said at a seminar held in Hanoi on July 4.



Vice Director of the Institute of Economics – Finance under the Academy of Finance Nguyen Duc Do analysed that factors like money supply, interest rates and aggregate demand did not only cause inflation to drop sharply in the first six months of 2023, but also restrained the CPI rise in the last six months. Over the past one year, the CPI has only increased 0.17% per month on average, he noted.



- One more suspect in the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has been put on the special wanted list, the investigation security agency under the provincial Department of Public Security said on July 4.



The suspect is Y Hual Eban, born in 1970 and residing in Map village of Ea Pok township, Cu M'gar district. On July 3, Dak Lak police officially launched a probe against him on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" under Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code./.




