Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Vietnam always considers France one of its priority partners based on sincerity and trustworthiness in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.

Speaking highly of the Ambassador and the French Embassy’s contributions to the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, PM Chinh said France now ranks second among European Union members in terms of investment in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of about 3.57 billion USD, fourth in trade exchange and first in provision of ODA assistance to Vietnam, with a total concessional loan of 3 billion EUR. Two-way trade reached 5.3 billion USD last year, up 10% year-on-year.Read full text



-The same day, PM Chinh hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Brunei to Vietnam, Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof.

The PM affirmed that Vietnam will closely coordinate with the ambassador and create favourable conditions for her to fulfill her tasks, thus contributing to promoting substantial and effective development of bilateral ties.Read full text



- No Vietnamese citizens affected by the recent unrest in France have been recorded so far, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6.

According to the diplomat, regarding the situation in some French cities, the Vietnamese Embassy in France has been closely monitoring related developments, deploying personnel to operate hotlines, and staying ready to provide timely assistance to Vietnamese citizens in case of difficulties or impacts.Read full text



- Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang has affirmed that the incident in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak is a serious and organised violation of the law, causing serious disruptions to social security and order, and so will be handled in line with the law.

She made the affirmation in reply to reporters' queries on the incident at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6, adding that all information related to the incident are regularly updated by the Ministry of Public Security. Currently, the case is still under investigation.Read full text



-The popularisation and use of publications and products with the "nine-dash line" in Vietnam are a violation of the law and are not accepted in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6 in reply to a reporter's question regarding Vietnam's ban on the film "Barbie" in the country due to its image of the "nine-dash” line.Read full text



-Ho Chi Minh City hopes to continue to work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in specific cooperation projects, contributing to implementing the collaboration framework between the Vietnamese Government and the agency, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Mai while receiving UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi.

Mai expressed his delight at the great contributions that the UNDP has made to Vietnam over the past 45 years through its support in completing institution and policies as well as development programmes, especially in social areas.Read full text



- A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Le Hong Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, is paying a working visit to Bolivia from July 3-7.

During the trip, the delegation met with Bolivian Vice President David Choque Huanca, President of the Chamber of Deputies Jerges Mercado, Minister of the Presidency María Nela Prada, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Mayta, and Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies Franklin Molina.Read full text



-Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien is leading a high-ranking delegation of the Defence Ministry on a working visit to Russia from July 5-7 at the invitation of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Making a courtesy visit to Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu on July 6, Deputy Minister Chien affirmed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry attaches importance to developing cooperation with the Russian Defence Ministry in line with the joint statement on the vision of Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership by 2030 signed by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Putin on November 30, 2021 during President Phuc’s visit to Russia.Read full text



-Vietnam highly values Chile’s role and always considers Chile one of its top important partners in the region, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Sergio Narea during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.

To further push forward bilateral trade, Dien underlined the importance of effectively maintaining the Vietnam-Chile Free Trade Commission mechanism to review the progress of the implementation of the Vietnam-Chile FTA and seek measures to address obstacles in bilateral economic, trade and investment relations.Read full text



-Germany's website dw.com has published an article describing Vietnam as one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia for its diverse landscapes, beaches, mountainous rice terraces and bustling cities.

The article cited a report by Google Destination Insights which assessed that Vietnam was the 7th most searched destination from March to June this year, and the only country in Southeast Asia in the top 20.Read full text/.