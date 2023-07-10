☀️ Morning digest July on July 10
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on tackling difficulties to speed up highway projects and disbursement of Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital in the Mekong Delta, which took place in Can Tho city on July 8 afternoon.
At present eight highway projects with a total length of more than 460km are being implemented in the Mekong Delta, with total investment of approximately 94.4 trillion VND (3.99 billion USD). Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 10-14, demonstrating the continuation of Vietnam's commitments to and responsibilities for the region and the common work of ASEAN, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to ASEAN Nguyen Hai Bang.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta, Bang said that right from the beginning of 2023, when Indonesia assumed its role as ASEAN Chair, Vietnam has prepared thoroughly to be able to participate in and effectively contribute to all ASEAN activities. Read full story
- A technical mission of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), led by Deputy Director of the Directorate of Fisheries (D-Fish) Nguyen Quang Hung, held a working session with the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG-MARE) of the European Commission (EC) on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) on July 6-7.
The delegation updated the EC side on Vietnam's progress in implementing the EC’s recommendations made by its inspection team to Vietnam in October 2022. Read full story
- The first commercial flight by seaplane from Tuan Chau Island to Co To Island in the northern province of Quang Ninh was conducted on July 9, marking the first service of its kind connecting two islands in Vietnam.
The flight, with eight tourists on board departed Tuan Chau port in the province’s Ha Long city at 8:30am and safely arrived on Hong Van beach of Co To about 35 minutes later. Read full story
- Southern India's Kerala state wants to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese localities, especially in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, tourism, information technology, start-ups, and education, its Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan has affirmed.
He made the statement while hosting Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai, who paid a working visit to the state from July 4-6. Read full story
- Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first five months of 2023 as bilateral trade made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and ASEAN members during the period.
During the five months, trade between the two countries topped 2.8 billion USD, rising nearly 3% from a year earlier. Cambodia exported about 1.3 billion USD worth of goods to and imported commodities totalling over 1.5 billion USD from Vietnam, said the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce as cited by sbm.news. Read full story
- A delegation of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc paid a working visit to Luxembourg from July 5 to 8.
The trip aimed to implement the outcomes of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the European country in December 2022 and the official visit to the Southeast Asian nation by Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel last May. Read full story
- The French team won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 after a spectacular performance on the Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 8 evening.
The Italian team came second while the Creative award went to the team from Poland and the Finnish team got the Audience award. Read full story./.