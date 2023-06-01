☀️ Morning digest June 1
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 15th National Assembly's fifth session continued its ninth working day in Hanoi on May 31, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Moderated by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, the NA convened a plenary session to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget for 2022, as well as the performance in the early months of 2023.Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha welcomed Dutch firms and partners to join in the pilot scheme for rooftop solar installation in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on May 31 for Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.
Deputy PM Ha said Vietnam and the Netherlands are strategic partners in climate change adaptation, water management, sustainable agriculture and food security.Read full story
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga receives Ambassador of El Salvador Ruben Omar Orozco Burgo. (Photo courtesy of VUFO)- The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) expects to coordinate with the Embassy of El Salvador in Vietnam in implementing exchange activities to cultivate friendship and effective cooperation between the people of the two nations, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said on May 31.
While receiving Ambassador of El Salvador Ruben Omar Orozco Burgo in Hanoi, Nga congratulated the guest on being appointed as Ambassador of El Salvador to Vietnam, hoping that he will actively contribute to promoting the friendship between the two peoples.Read full story
- The Vietnam - Myanmar Friendship Association and the International Investment Research Institute (ISC) on May 31 launched a book on Vietnam’s direct investment abroad and in Myanmar.
The book, the first featuring Vietnam's outward direct investment (ODI), provides necessary information for Vietnamese state management agencies and business community, especially those that have been planning to invest abroad, to be more aware of the role of ODI for developing countries like Vietnam. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade held a meeting with Vietnam Trade Offices abroad on May 31 to discuss ways to boost the exports of lychees and longans as many northern localities are harvesting the fruits.
Speaking at the event, Director of the Bac Giang provincial Department of Industry and Trade Tran Quang Tan said the province’s total lychee production is estimated at a record of over 180,000 tonnes this year. The harvesting period is scheduled from May 25 to July 30. Read full story
- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on May 31 asked agencies to pilot the use of level 2 electronic identification (eID) authentication for air passengers at airports nationwide from June 1.
The pilot lasting until August 1 is applicable for passengers in domestic flights, according to the CAAV. Read full story
General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (R) hands over the prize to writer Tran Duc Tien at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)- Writer Tran Duc Tien was awarded the “Hiep si De Men” (Cricket Knight) Prize at the presentation ceremony for the fourth "De Men Award for Children" 2023 in Hanoi on May 31.
It is the first time after a two-year absence that the organising board has found the winner of the grand prize of the "De Men Award for Children". Read full story
- Song Lam Nghe An Football Club will receive experts and coaches from Japan’s Mito HollyHock Club to improve the quality of training for its players, Truong Manh Linh, General Director and CEO of Song Lam Nghe An said on May 31.
Representatives of the two clubs had a meeting in the central province of Nghe An on May 31 to exchange experiences and seek cooperation directions in training young players, towards a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the future.Read full story
- The Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association (VIFA) held an event in Hanoi on May 31 to introduce Indonesia’s traditional fabric dyeing technique called Batik.
Considered one of the cultural symbols of Indonesia, Batik is a traditional wax-resist dyeing and printing technique on fabric. Several historical records trace the origin of Batik back to the Srivijaya empire in Indonesia through trade activities with the Tang Dynasty of China./. Read full story