Politics Vietnam, El Salvador step up people-to-people exchanges The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) expects to coordinate with the Embassy of El Salvador in Vietnam in implementing exchange activities to cultivate friendship and effective cooperation between the people of the two nations, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said on May 31.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ha Giang Party Committee has new Acting Secretary The Politburo has assigned Nguyen Manh Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province to hold the position of Acting Secretary of the provincial Party Committee during the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politics Huge potential for Vietnam - Mozambique cooperation: official The 4th meeting of the Vietnam – Mozambique Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Culture and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, took place in Maputo capital city of Mozambique on May 30, under the co-chair of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri and Mozambican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Manuel José Gonçalves.