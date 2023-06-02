Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Vietnam’s law enforcement forces at sea are keeping a close eye on developments related to the illegal operations of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, an official has said.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press meeting on June 1, Deputy Spokesman Nguyen Duc Thang replied to questions from reporters about the illegal operations of Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone in the East Sea.Read full text



-Another 80 Vietnamese citizens recently rescued from a casino in Pampanga province, near Manila capital of the Philippines, have been safely repatriated, raising the number of those returning home so far to 140, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Nguyen Duc Thang.

Addressing the ministry’s regular press meeting on June 1, Thang said the citizens are among the 437 Vietnamese rescued from the casino in Pampanga. The first 60 arrived in Vietnam on May 30.Read full text



-Without stronger actions to lift the “yellow card” warning, Vietnam may face the “red card” from the European Commission (EC), which means it will be banned from exporting seafood to Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told a meeting in Hanoi on June 1.

At the seventh meeting of the national steering committee for fighting illegal, reported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien reported that the combat against IUU fishing has recorded progress after more than five years (since October 23, 2017) of taking actions against IUU fishing and implementing the EC’s recommendations.Read full text



-Public interest, especially patients’ benefits, should be given due attention when rearranging the system of hospitals under the management of the Health Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said.

He made the requirement at an online meeting of ministries, sectors and localities on the reshuffle of hospitals under the direct control of the Health Ministry on June 1.Read full text



-The export of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables is expected to continue to soar, considering a growth of 39% since early this year and strong increases in China's purchases.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), fruits and vegetables brought home 600 million USD from exports in May, bringing the five-month figure to 1.97 billion USD, up 39% annually.Read full text



-The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the second quarter of this year is expected to expand by 5.87% year-on-year, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Statistical Office Tran Phuoc Tuong.

At a meeting on June 1, Tuong said the industrial, agricultural and service sectors all posted good growth, contributing to the GRDP's growth. Read full text



-A conference promoting trade and investment linkage between Vietnam and China’s Shandong province – a large-scale and important market of the Chinese economy – took place in Hanoi on June 1, witnessing the signing of seven business cooperation pacts.

The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT)’s Shandong chapter. Its highlight was a networking event of more than 200 Vietnamese and Chinese firms operating in agriculture-food, machinery equipment, rubber tires-auto parts, and construction-building materials, among others.Read full text



- A ceremony to celebrate the “Heartbeat Vietnam saving 10,000 children” with congenital heart defects was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF).

After 17 years, the VCF’s flagship programme Heartbeat Vietnam has saved 10,000 disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects (CHD), helping them grow up healthy as well as contributing to realising their dreams.Read full text



-The Iranian and Lebanese squads arrived in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho, on June 1 for their participation in the upcoming 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup’s second qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Australian players had their first training session in the locality on the same day. They will play against Lebanon on June 3 as part of the round.Read full text/.