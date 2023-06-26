☀️ Morning digest June 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ring Road No.4 in the Hanoi Capital Region and the first phase of Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, in Hanoi on June 25 morning. Ring Road No.4 in the Hanoi Capital Region has a total length of over 112km, with around 58.2km in Hanoi, nearly 19.3km in neighbouring Hung Yen and some 35.3km in Bac Ninh. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Beijing on June 25 afternoon, starting his official visit to China.
This is the first official visit by PM Chinh and the first by a Vietnamese PM to China after seven years. It is also the first time key leaders of the two countries directly meet after China completed the State leadership for the new tenure. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China marks an important development step in the Vietnam-China relations, Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu told the media on June 25.
In an interview granted to the press on the occasion of the PM's official visit to China and participation at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from June 25-28, the Deputy FM stressed that China is a power in the world, a neighbour and a socialist country with traditional friendship and close ties with Vietnam. Read full story
- With a 116km-long coastline and forest coverage rate of 68%, Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become a major tourist destination of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai at a conference in Hanoi on June 25 to announce the master plan of Quang Binh and promote investment in the central province.
Hailing the locality's efforts and achievements in socio-economic development, Deputy PM Khai underlined the significance of the master plan in shaping the development vision, scenarios, plans and spaces for the locality. Read full story
- The National Assembly on April 24 approved extending tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, starting from August 15, 2023, at its ongoing fifth session.
Upon being granted an e-visa, a foreigner can enter and exit an unlimited number of times within 90 days, without having to go through procedures for obtaining a new visa. Read full story
- Tax procedures posted the highest score among nine groups of key administrative procedures rated by the report Administrative Procedure Cost Index 2022 (APCI 2022).
This reflected the unremitting efforts of tax management authorities to maintain the achieved achievements and continue to strongly reform administrative procedures to make it easier for businesses and people in performing tax administrative procedures. Read full story
- The fireworks teams from France and Italy have been selected to compete in the final night of the Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) 2023, the organisation board announced on June 25.
According to Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen, who is also head of the organisation board, the jury found it difficult to choose the two teams for the final as all the eight teams have shown endless creativity in their eye-catching fireworks performances which left a deep impression on the audience. .Read full story/.